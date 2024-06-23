Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’s Replacement Already Available at Disney Park

When you’re exploring Walt Disney World, you don’t need to go far to find an immersive Star Wars experience. But the world-famous resort might wish to take some inspiration from Disneyland Paris where the faraway galaxy is concerned.

Experiencing Star Wars at Disney World

Disney World’s themed land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios gives Guests the opportunity to visit the world Batuu, a remote trading outpost on the Outer Rim. However, it also offers two major attractions — Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which are each incredibly thrilling in their own right.

Beyond Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll find other attractions such as Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, which harkens back to the vintage era of Star Wars. And, of course, there are plenty of Star Wars character encounters, too (Rey, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and so on), whether you find them in Star Wars Launch Bay or walking around Galaxy’s Edge.

But the last thing you’ll want to do to enjoy a Star Wars experience at Disney World is dip into your Galactic Credits — after all, you’ve already paid for an admission ticket!

Unless you wish to treat yourself at one of the resort’s Star Wars outlets, whether it’s Disney Springs’ Star Wars Trading Post or Star Wars Galactic Outpost, or one of the many stores dotted around Galaxy’s Edge (Droid Depot, Toydarian Toymaker, and Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, to name a few), you shouldn’t be making even more holes in your pocket.

So why did Disney World think it was a good idea to build Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Of course, the two-night hotel experience is no longer operating — it unceremoniously (but famously) shut its gigantic doors in September last year after just 18 months. Ouch.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Located next to Disney’s Hollywood Studios where it was designed to serve as a thematic extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the “Halcyon” was a “Star Wars-themed two-night role-playing” experience or a “choose-your-own-adventure” that offered “views of space.”

Staying at the Halcyon cost a staggering $4,800 for two people (which included the room rate, entertainment, and food — but not alcoholic beverages). “Hefty price tag” doesn’t quite cut it. But it reportedly cost The Walt Disney Company somewhere between $350M and $1B.

Star Wars fans and parkgoers alike were hardly surprised when the Halcyon departed Walt Disney World Resort for good, embarking on a one-way journey back to the faraway galaxy, never to return. But we’re still surprised at the decision to build it in the first place.

In fact, all Disney ever had to do was look to one of its more simplistic hotels for inspiration.

Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel

Clearly, The Walt Disney Company created a lot more work for itself than it ever needed to with the controversial Star Wars attraction. We realize this even more when we look at, say, Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris.

Aside from them both the Galactic Starcruiser and The Art of Marvel being themed with their respective franchises, you might not think the two are really all that comparable.

But perhaps the Marvel hotel, inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the wider Marvel franchise (largely Marvel Comics), offers the perfect framework for a similarly-designed Star Wars hotel without the need to break the bank for both the Guests and the company.

The Art of Marvel Hotel Feels Effortless

Boasting a contemporary New York style, the hotel houses over 350 pieces of unique Marvel artwork (the color-drenched pop-art is particularly eye-catching). The building isn’t supposed to anything from the MCU movies or Marvel Comics, but this works in its favor.

Subtlety is a dying art form, but that’s exactly how Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel feels, whether you’re exploring the lavish atrium that houses truly incredible memorabilia such as full-sized Iron Man costumes and Captain America’s vibranium shield.

There are several glass-cabinet displays dotted around the lobby, whether they’re life-size replicas from the MCU movies, or smaller collectibles like intricately-detailed figurines. This area might say “Marvel,” but it certainly doesn’t scream it.

From the outside, unless you know that the giant statues of Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther are part of the hotel — or you happen to be looking at the actual sign above the entrance — you wouldn’t think to look at the building’s façade that it’s in any way related to Marvel.

An Experience Can Be Immersive Without the Need to Roleplay or Pretend You’re Somewhere Else

Of course, things become more apparent as you step inside. Beyond the lobby/atrium, there are a number of routes you can take, each one leading to a unique Marvel-themed experience, from cocktail bars to restaurants, stores to saunas, and more.

If you’re lucky enough to be staying at the hotel (although it is in the upper echelon of Disneyland Paris hotels where prices are concerned, along with Disney Newport Bay Club and Disneyland Hotel, so it’s not exactly cheap), you’ll find the rooms impressive, too.

You can choose from Empire State Club Rooms, The Art of Marvel Presidential Suites, or MARVEL-themed suites. Like the rest of the hotel, these rooms are adorned with Marvel artwork, mostly derived from the iconic Marvel Comics universe as opposed to the films.

More importantly, staying at Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel doesn’t involve “role-playing” or “choosing your own adventure.” While those things sound pretty appealing on paper, sometimes less is more — even when it comes to one of your favorite franchises.

A Lesson for Disney Star Wars in the Parks

The truth is that the Disney Parks don’t necessarily need more Star Wars additions — perhaps Disney has learned the hard way following the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser disaster. Still, if they insist on creating yet another new experience, then less is more.

One of the standout features of The Art of Marvel — and it’s one that’s also available to those who aren’t staying at the hotel — is the Skyline Bar, where you can enjoy one of many appropriately-themed cocktails while “marveling” at views of the Manhattan skyline.

Be careful not to spill your drink as you watch the Quinjet take off from a distant rooftop, or see Iron Man fly by, or Spider-Man crawling along the “window” (which is just a big screen, but after a few sips of your beverage, you’ll soon forget such minor details).

Galactic Starcruiser Wasn’t Really Star Wars

One of the main problems with Galactic Starcruiser besides its astronomical price tag was the aesthetics. In short, it didn’t really look or feel like Star Wars.

You can throw as many Wookiees in there as you like, but it didn’t really resemble anything we might expect to see from the faraway galaxy, even if it was supposed to be an entirely original starship (why didn’t they just opt for an Imperial-inspired theme, at the very least?).

While there are plenty of Star Wars experiences available at Disney World and in other Disney Parks, a Star Wars-themed hotel similar to The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris would likely go down a treat with Guests.

Would you like to see The Walt Disney Company create a proper Star Wars-themed hotel similar to the likes of Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section down below!