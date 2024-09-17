‘Star Wars’ Officially Ends Darth Vader, Changes ‘Return of the Jedi’ and Sequel Trilogy Forever

Star Wars will soon lose one of its most popular and franchise-altering chapters as Marvel Comics officially brings its run of the “Darth Vader” book to its shocking conclusion. In ending Darth Vader’s story in the pages of this 50-issue comic book, Star Wars will transform its own history, specifically Return of the Jedi (1983) and Disney’s troubled sequel trilogy.

Darth Vader is arguably one of the most recognizable movie characters of all time. First debuting as the major antagonist in George Lucas’s fledgling science-fiction franchise, Darth Vader’s journey has been one that has spanned decades.

Initially a mysterious, black-armored enforcer for the Galactic Empire appearing in Star Wars: Episode IV–A New Hope (1977), Darth Vader quickly became a symbol of fear with his deep, mechanical breathing and imposing presence.

Voiced by the legendary late James Earl Jones and physically portrayed by David Prowse, Vader’s chilling persona captured audiences, but it wasn’t until Star Wars: Episode V–The Empire Strikes Back (1980) that he became even more infamous telling Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) that he was his father after severing the boy’s hand on Bespin.

The shocking twist deepened the emotional core of Star Wars and introduced audiences to the tragic fall of Anakin Skywalker, a Jedi who was seduced by the dark side and became Darth Vader. This story, of course, was the central plot of Lucas’s prequel trilogy, which he commenced in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I–The Phantom Menace.

Beyond the original trilogy, Vader’s legacy expanded in this prequel trilogy, with Jake Lloyd and Hayden Christensen bringing Anakin’s internal struggle to life in The Phantom Menace (Lloyd) and Star Wars: Episode II–Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III–Revenge of the Sith (2005) (Christensen).

Other media, such as Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Dave Filoni’s TV shows Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka, have further explored this character’s identity in live-action.

In 2022, Christensen’s Vader was featured in Deborah Chow’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series alongside Ewan McGregor, who returned as the eponymous Jedi Master. Rumor has it that the door is still open for a second season of Chow’s series, but as Lucasfilm wrangles with its cluttered slate, nothing is certain.

There is one other place where Darth Vader’s journey has been explored in detail–Marvel Comics’ “Darth Vader” run, which will soon end after its fiftieth issue. The series’ suspension (because never say never) will reach its climax in a stunning way.

“GIANT-SIZED DARTH VADER EPIC! The longest-running DARTH VADER comics series ever reaches its stunning conclusion as THE DARK HEART OF THE SITH comes full circle!” the official Marvel.com synopsis reads.

“Darth Vader finally unleashes the unfathomable power he’s accumulated through the SCHISM IMPERIAL against the only person in the galaxy he hates more than he hates himself – EMPEROR PALPATINE! Also featuring the final twists in the saga for key characters like LUKE, LEIA, SABÉ, OCHI, ZED, SLY MOORE, the members of the Schism Imperial and more!”

This end of an era will be a huge moment for Star Wars fans and those who have followed this four-year-long run of Darth Vader stories.

Perhaps most notably, the “Darth Vader” comic explored the horrendous reason Vader cut off Luke’s hand while also providing essential context to the Sith hideaway planet of Exegol, which was abruptly introduced in J.J. Abrams’s Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

The fiftieth issue, written by Greg Pak, will be released on September 18. It will end Darth Vader’s story before his demise in Return of the Jedi forever.

In the latter chapters of “Darth Vader,” the character leads a covert group of Imperials—the Schism Imperial—to find a way to overthrow Emperor Palpatine (played in the movie series by Ian McDiarmid).

“After facing the Cult of the Sith Eternal and the psycho-venomous Summa-Verminoth on the Sith Citadel on the planet Exegol, Vader raided the Kyber Temple and claimed a crimson red Kyber crystal,” Comic Book recounts. “He then fashioned himself a staff and shield with the crystals that powered the cannons of the Galactic Empire’s planet-destroying superweapon: the Death Star.”

Of course, this new “Darth Vader” story comes over four decades after George Lucas began his billion-dollar franchise, so those reading the comics will now encounter an entirely new take on movies like Return of the Jedi and the sequel trilogy, particularly when it comes to Vader’s intentions in the former and the lore of Exegol and Palpatine’s return in the latter.

Darth Vader has remained a central figure in the Star Wars mythos. His enduring presence as a tragic antihero who falls from grace only to find redemption through his son speaks to the timeless themes of good versus evil, family, and redemption that define the Skywalker Saga and the Star Wars franchise as a whole.

To this day, Darth Vader’s ominous figure, with his red lightsaber and unforgettable voice, continues to dominate the galaxy of pop culture, inspiring generations of fans and influencing countless stories in sci-fi and beyond.

His legacy as a cautionary tale of power and corruption, combined with his ultimate act of redemption, has made him not only a beloved villain but also a symbol of hope that resonates far beyond the confines of Star Wars.

