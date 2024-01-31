Ewan McGregor Reveals Fate of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries remains somewhat of a mixed bag, largely failing to deliver on fans’ very high expectations for the exiled Jedi Master’s first solo outing while simultaneously managing to provide a nostalgic, action-packed story starring one of the most iconic actors in Star Wars history: Ewan McGregor. But will the TV show ever get renewed for a second season?

Although the George Lucas-helmed Star Wars Prequel Trilogy wasn’t exactly met with warm critical reception upon its release, it has enjoyed something of a renaissance in recent years thanks to stellar spinoffs like Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which makes sense when considering that audiences who might’ve seen the films in theaters are now fully-grown adults capable of sharing their own thoughts and opinions.

No one bore the brunt of moviegoers’ criticisms more than Hayden Christensen, who skyrocketed to international superstardom when he was cast as a teenage Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002). Of course, Christensen starred opposite Ewan McGregor, who was tasked with playing a younger version of Obi-Wan Kenobi, taking over the role from the late Sir Alec Guinness. The pair’s chemistry would go on to become an indisputable highlight of the trilogy, ultimately ending in heartbreak in the closing moments of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Speaking with Variety at this year’s Göteborg Film Festival — where he’s set to receive the Honorary Dragon Award — McGregor opened up about critics’ harsh reactions to the Prequel Trilogy, admitting that it was “hard” to see the films “so disliked.” Coming off his early success in Danny Boyle’s genre-defining Trainspotting (1996), the actor explained that it was “weird” to be in a movie that was “hammered” despite audiences having such a fondness for the Star Wars universe:

I am happy that I am this character for a lot of people, but when these films came out, they were so disliked. That was hard. The first one was panned, and we still had to make another two! It was weird to be in a film that was hammered.

After a 17-year break, however, McGregor donned his Jedi robes again, this time for a Disney+ miniseries. Directed by Deborah Chow, Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up ten years after the fall of the Republic and sees a distraught Obi-Wan reeling with his past, all while going up against a new threat in the form of Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram). And McGregor wasn’t the only one to reprise his role. Christensen stepped into the Darth Vader suit for the show, much to the delight of the fans.

When Obi-Wan Kenobi landed on Disney’s streaming platform in May 2022, it seems even Lucasfilm was blown away by the robust response to its two-episode premiere. The series, which was years in the making and combined story elements from the Marvel comics, a scrapped movie trilogy, and Legends novels, broke a new record as the most-watched Disney+ Original series premiere at the time, drawing in 2.14 million US households over its first three days. Sadly, it didn’t exactly keep up the momentum, and today sits at a somewhat unremarkable 62% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, despite lackluster reception to Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor is advocating for Disney to greenlight a second season nearly two years after its release. In the same Variety interview, the Fargo star said that he’d “love” to reprise his role for new episodes but added that “there’s no talk of it yet,” implying that his efforts have gone largely unnoticed with Disney:

I would love to do the second season, but there’s no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney.

It’s important to note that McGregor has repeated similar sentiments about wanting Obi-Wan Kenobi to be renewed for another season over and over again, but every time, it — frankly — seems to fall on deaf ears. He’s certainly correct in saying that things are busier than ever at Lucasfilm HQ, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian & Grogu (TBA), Ahsoka Season 2, Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and Daisy Ridley’s New Jedi Order movie (TBA) being just some upcoming Star Wars projects. With this in mind, Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 would naturally be pushed to the sidelines if it wasn’t an absolute priority.

Of course, fans should never say never, but even Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has implied that Obi-Wan Kenobi ended on a pretty final note. Last year, she said of the project, “It’s still our standalone limited series. We have no plans for expansion right now,” signaling that it might be the end of the line for McGregor’s character — at least, in his spinoff show.

Given that Ahsoka managed to bring back Anakin Skywalker from the dead as a Force Ghost, the door is certainly open for Obi-Wan to do the same — perhaps in Dave Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover movie. Beyond live-action, Obi-Wan will more than likely appear in the sophomore season of the Disney+ Tales of the Jedi anthology series, where he’s voiced in animation by James Arnold Taylor.

It’s hard to say if there’s enough of Obi-Wan’s story still left that’s worth telling. After all, the miniseries did already retcon his and Princess Leia’s (Vivian Lyra Blair) meeting in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), suggesting that the only way to move forward is to, essentially, rewrite the past. However, with many loose story threads and plenty of Legends novels and comics to pull inspiration from, there may be hope yet for Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Season 2 renewal prospects.

