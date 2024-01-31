Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser Is Coming Back for a Limited Time

The ill-fated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at the Walt Disney World Resort is making a surprise comeback just a few months after its final day of operation.

The Galactic Starcruiser is often considered one of Disney’s best projects with the worst execution. The hotel opened in May 2022, three years after Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in Hollywood Studios and Disneyland. Galaxy’s Edge brought with it two brand-new attractions, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. While wandering through the area, guests can meet some of their favorite characters, like Kylo Ren, Rey, Chewbacca, and various Storm Troopers and members of the First Order.

The Starcruiser was a completely immersive one-of-a-kind experience in the form of a hotel, and was highly praised for its interactive storytelling aspect. However, the price was high for a short-term stay, pricing many Star Wars fans out of the experience. In addition, the story that guests experienced during their stay was the same every time, making it unnecessary to visit more than once. Due to these issues, the Starcruiser floundered and was closed in September 2023, just a year and a half after its opening.

Despite its issues, the Galactic Starcruiser had a large fan base, comprised of guests who had visited the hotel as well as guests who were unable to afford the experience, and its closing was met with much disappointment. However, it’s being brought back to Orlando for a limited time in October 2024. The Halcy-Con, named after the ship’s name of Halcyon, is not affiliated with Disney or Lucasfilm, and is a completely fan-created event.

The event is described as being “for all the many dedicated Starcruiser super fans across the galaxy.” “Haley-Con will be a boutique playground of various fun and informative activities, all created and hosted BY Galactic Starcruiser super fans FOR Galactic Starcruiser super fans.” Possible events include panels, exhibits, special photo ops, cosplay showcase, droid building demonstrations, and much more.

The event continues the tradition of the Starcruiser with a two-day experience designed for a a small group of attendees. According to Disney insider Brooke McDonald, all 500 tickets for the convention sold out within four hours of being available for purchase and a waitlist is currently available.

The popularity of the fan-created event goes to show just how popular the Starcruiser was, despite its inaccessibility and exclusive status. It’s unclear why the resort was shuttered rather than offered at a lower price point, and the property has been sitting vacant for the last four months. However, a new report indicates that Walt Disney World is looking to begin some type of construction project on the former Star Wars site.

Were you able to experience the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser while it was around? Will you be attending the Halcy-Con? Let us know in the comments below!