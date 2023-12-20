Disney World Removes Guests’ Memorial

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser closed in September after just over a year of operation. Months later, Walt Disney World Resort removed a memorial dedicated to the defunct immersive hotel.

This Star Wars experience was first announced at D23 Expo 2017, followed by more details about the Halcyon and its offerings at D23 Expo 2019. After multiple pandemic-related delays, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened on March 1, 2022.

Those who voyaged on the land cruise mostly walked away happy despite its hefty price tag. A two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon started at $4,800 for two guests, with higher rates depending on season and party size. Guests enjoyed the detailed storyline, but most found it had little repeatability… even if they could afford to visit twice.

After the excitement died down and funds dried up, Walt Disney World Resort offered numerous discounts for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club members, and other regular visitors. Still, bookings stalled. In May this year, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser would close permanently on September 30, 2023.

Following its closure, dedicated fans of the Halcyon tied ribbons to a gate that connected the Galactic Starcruiser to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Though it’s unclear who started the makeshift memorial, it grew popular. Dozens of colorful strands of fabric adorned the forever-locked gate.

Walt Disney World Resort rarely permits guest displays at the Disney theme parks. Though they left the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser memorial alone for a while, it was removed sometime last week.

@never_grow_up_vacations_ shared a before and after video of the gate on TikTok:

Not only did Walt Disney World Resort remove the memorial, but they also blocked the walkway to prevent guests from accessing the gate area.

Though making a mark on one of the Disney theme parks might be tempting, it is against the Walt Disney World Resort rules to use any “flag, banner, sign, or other material for commercial purposes, or as part of a demonstration.”

Should Walt Disney World Resort have closed Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.