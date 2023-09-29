Nearly 200 Guests Test Positive for COVID, Report Gets Shut Down by Disney World Moderators

Walt Disney World Resort is experiencing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. Guests are flocking to social media to warn others to ensure proper safety measures are practiced if they plan to visit the parks anytime soon.

Disney World in a Post-COVID Reality

COVID-19 shut the world down in 2020, including places like Disney World. For months and months, people stayed indoors to slow the spread of this new airborne virus. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted Disney World in Florida, as it did on other theme parks and entertainment venues worldwide.

Disney World began a phased reopening process in July 2020, starting with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks. EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios followed suit. The reopening involved implementing strict health and safety protocols, including mask mandates, social distancing measures, and reduced capacity. Disney World initially operated at reduced capacity levels to ensure social distancing and minimize the risk of virus transmission. Fewer guests were allowed into the parks, and reservations were often required.

Disney World implemented various health and safety measures, such as mandatory mask-wearing, temperature checks at park entrances, enhanced cleaning procedures, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the parks. Some entertainment offerings, parades, and character meet-and-greets were temporarily suspended or modified to maintain physical distancing. Disney World introduced new ways for guests to interact with characters while keeping a safe distance.

To manage attendance and control crowd sizes, Disney World introduced a park reservation system, requiring guests to make reservations for park entry and purchase tickets. Restaurants and shops within the parks implemented safety measures, including reduced capacity, mobile ordering for food, and contactless payment options. As vaccines became more widely available, Disney World took steps to support vaccination efforts, including opening vaccination sites on its property.

The theme park has since reopened everything from the parking lot tram system to the return of fireworks shows and eliminating all pandemic guidelines for all guests. But like the flu, COVID-19 is here to stay, which means folks are not out of the woods yet. With September coming to a close, flu season is ramping up. Peak flu season, however, according to the Centers for Disease Control, is around December through February.

Guests have taken to social media to announce their unfortunate running with the virus after visiting Walt Disney World Resort. In the r/WaltDisneyWorldResort subreddit, guests claim to have caught COVID while visiting and vacationing at Disney over the last few days and weeks.

My partner and I were at the Poly for a 4 night/5 day trip (Sunday-Thursday). We masked up through airports and on the airplane, but didn’t wear masks from that point on. We did notice there were a looooot of sick folx in the parks, but figured it was just gross back-to-school germs. On Wednesday I had a scratchy throat, but didn’t think much of it. On Thursday, I began losing my voice. By Friday I had a fever and was fatigued, and finally got a positive COVID test on Saturday. My partner also tested positive on Saturday. Stay safe if you’re going to the parks! (On a more positive note, staying at the Poly on DVC points was incredible- highly recommend!)

Almost 200 guests commented on their WDW (Walt Disney World) COVID-19 story. Most of the comments mentioned a trip that took place recently, while others merely discussed their old trip stories. Nonetheless, it’s important to remember that although most guests are vaccinated, people can still get the virus and transmit it to other guests without intending to. Some guests will not place others before themselves and risk contamination despite having a fever and feeling sick.

I was there last weekend (also at the Poly). Sunday was our last day and so we decided to do a half day at Animal Kingdom. My daughter and I got in line for Dinosaur. After a couple minutes I noticed that the guy in front of us kept walking over to the guardrail and spitting. Ok, gross. Then I took a closer look. The guy looked visibly fatigued (9:30 am) and clammy/sweaty. He was coughing continuously. The guy was clearly sick and felt like crap but decided to come anyway. I started holding my daughter back in line so we could keep a healthy distance. Thankfully, when we reached the split for the pre-ride show we were separated. – r/Professional_Law_478

Although not all the near-200 comments are from this season, most of the comments from this post are, so guests looking to venture into the parks in the coming weeks should ensure their health is a top priority. The thread was getting so popular that moderators had to step to close things down and lock the thread.

Guests need to take personal responsibility for their health and follow recommended guidelines. Check Disney World’s official website and other reliable sources for the latest information on park hours, capacity limits, and health and safety protocols. Use hand sanitizer stations and wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching surfaces and before eating. If you or anyone in your party feels unwell, exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, or has been in contact with someone who tested positive, consider postponing your visit to protect others.

The Disney Cruise Line, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disney California Adventure Park, Shanghai Disneyland, or any other Disneyland Resort or Disney Resort monitors the CDC guidelines daily, and each of them does a fantastic job at keeping all guests safe throughout their time on vacation.