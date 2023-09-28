Ron Desantis’ Board Votes on $3,000 for Disney World Annual Passes

The Disney World governing district, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), has voted unanimously on $3,000 for Walt Disney World Resort annual passes.

Disney World and Its Governing District

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, situated within the boundaries of Walt Disney World, falls under the purview of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. Since Governor DeSantis assumed responsibility for this district, there has been an ongoing interplay of interests and disagreements with Walt Disney World. This has resulted in legal disputes and, most recently, the discontinuation of Annual Pass privileges for specific district personnel.

The segment of Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) workforce affected by this policy encompasses firefighters, retirees, law enforcement officers, and various other categories of personnel. The decision to prohibit these individuals from acquiring Disney World annual passes was communicated to them via an email correspondence issued by CEO Glen Gilzean in the preceding month.

The district, CEO Glen Gilzean, and Florida Ron DeSantis are looking to reverse this matter and allow these employees/guests to visit WDW with an Annual Pass.

Desantis Governing District Votes on $3,000 for Annual Passes

During the CFTOD board meeting yesterday evening, CEO Glen Gilzean unveiled his latest strategy for replacing the Walt Disney World Annual Pass benefit provided to district employees.

Under this plan, district employees will receive a stipend of $3,000, which may be utilized to procure Walt Disney World Annual Passes for themselves and their respective family members, should they wish to do so.

Gilzean emphasized, “District Leadership concluded that $3,000 accurately represents the true cost associated with obtaining an equivalent set of pass benefits comparable to those currently enjoyed by most of our employees.”

Notably, this stipulated amount of $3,000 marks an increase from the original proposal of $1,000, which had been discussed in a prior meeting. It is worth mentioning that Walt Disney World Annual Passes are available at varying price points, ranging from $400 to $1,400 per individual, depending on the selected pass tier.

Employees will become eligible for the stipend ninety days following their hire date after completing the probationary period. This stipend will be disbursed annually and is subject to applicable tax withholdings and budget allocations. Retirees may also qualify for this benefit, contingent upon their age and length of service, with differing eligibility criteria relevant to surviving spouses of deceased employees or retirees.

It is important to note that unless the policy is reapproved, it is set to expire within two fiscal years, commencing from October 1, 2023.

