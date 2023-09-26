Little Mermaid Star Announces Pregnancy

In a delightfully surprising social media announcement, one of the stars of The Little Mermaid (2023) announced that their first child was on the way.

One of Disney’s biggest hits of the year is the live-action interpretation of The Little Mermaid. Based on the classic animated film released in 1989, the movie stars Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as the Sea Witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Awkwafina as Scuttle. It was directed by Rob Marshall, with music written by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

With the film’s success and multiple fantastic performances, it will surprise no one as the cast continues to be some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Today, an actor behind one of the film’s most iconic characters announced that they will be taking a brand-new journey: parenthood.

Little Mermaid Actor Announces Pregnancy With Longtime Partner

In a joint announcement on their Instagram pages, The Little Mermaid star Daveed Diggs and his partner Emmy Raver-Lampman announced they are expecting their first child.

While he is now most recognized for playing Sebastian the Crab, Daveed Diggs had his breakthrough performance in the Broadway musical Hamilton (2015), created by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Diggs played two characters: Marquis de Lafayette, one of Alexander Hamilton’s best friends, and President Thomas Jefferson, one of Hamilton’s arch-enemies. He received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Since then, Daveed Diggs has starred in numerous projects, including Black-ish (2016-2022), Snowpiercer (2020-present), Soul (2020), Central Park (2020-present), and multiple Star Wars projects. While performing in Hamilton, Diggs met his partner, Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Raver-Lampman is an unbelievably talented actor most recognized for her performance as Allison Hargreeves/Number Three/The Rumor in Umbrella Academy (2019-present) alongside Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, and David Castañeda. She also starred in multiple stage productions, including Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, Elphaba in Wicked (2014), and Pearl Krabs in SpongeBob SquarePants (2016).

Everyone is Happy for the Couple

In response to their announcement, numerous celebrities and friends have come out in support of the couple. Raver-Lampman’s Umbrella Academy co-star Tom Hopper replied, “Whaoooo! Let’s go, team,” and included multiple heart emojis. Their Hamilton co-star Leslie Odom Jr. shared the same sentiment: “Freshly braided and twisted…we gon all be alright.” Lin-Manuel Miranda also joined in with a GIF of Daveed Diggs happily flipping out.

Congratulations are in order for Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman. This is an exciting moment in anyone’s life. And with both of these talented and kind humans as parents, that’s one lucky baby!

Who is your favorite character in The Little Mermaid? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!