Lin-Manuel Miranda Was Scared To Write THIS Fan-Favorite ‘Little Mermaid’ Song

Composing new songs for a timeless tale as beloved as The Little Mermaid was no easy feat for lyricist and music producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who admitted that writing one piece in particular for the 2023 live-action adaptation with composer Alan Menken was quite the undertaking.

Walt Disney Studios’ Halle Bailey-led retelling of The Little Mermaid swam into theaters in May, bringing the classic story of love, sacrifice, and identity to a whole new generation. Although the new film was virtually a shot-for-shot remake of the 1989 animated original of the same name, director Rob Marshall sought to breathe new life into his take on The Little Mermaid by adding new characters, new plot devices, and of course, new songs.

Enter Broadway star and Disney darling Lin-Manuel Miranda, who made a name for himself following the debut of his smash hit stage show, Hamilton, which became a full-blown phenomenon after debuting in 2016. In more recent years, the Tony Award-winner has swapped the stage for the screen, lending his creative talents to film adaptations of In the Heights (2021), Encanto (2021), and Tick, Tick…Boom! (2021).

Before then, Disney had already tapped Miranda to help legendary composer Alan Menken write new songs for The Little Mermaid in 2017, though the movie didn’t make its way onto the big screen until this past May. The 2023 film features many of the iconic classics from the original, including Ariel’s “Part of Your World,” Sebastian’s “Under the Sea,” and Ursula’s “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” But with a new retelling came the need for new power ballads like Prince Eric’s “Wild Uncharted Waters,” which ended up being a highlight of the film for many.

Intimidating as it may be to add to the legacy of The Little Mermaid, most fans would agree that “Wild Uncharted Waters,” performed by Jonah Hauer-King, is an excellent addition to Disney’s musical catalog. Alan Menken described the song as being “for this moment of waves and all the wildness of what’s out there in the ocean” while also encapsulating what the mysterious Ariel means to Eric.

The song is also a powerful emotional beat for Prince Eric, who director Rob Marshall had promised would expand the character past his “wooden, classic prince” self in the new film. Thus, “Wild Uncharted Waters” was born, giving audiences a more nuanced look at this adventurous, wandering character and his insecurities about his relationship with the ever-elusive Ariel.

In a new The Little Mermaid behind-the-scenes clip for ScreenRant, Lin-Manuel Miranda and composer Alan Menken explore the creation of Prince Eric’s moving ballad, where the Hamilton creator admits his nerves about trying to write a fitting melody for the character to express his love for the titular heroine. In the video, Miranda claims, “Ballads are the scariest because how many ways can you express falling in love?”

But while Miranda tensed up at the notion of penning a love ballad, Menken, on the other hand, said, “They’re my comfort zone,” which makes sense given he’s the maestro behind Hercules’ (1997) “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” and “I See The Light” from Tangled (2010). Check out the full video below:

Needless to say, Miranda and Menken make a good team, and the former’s initial fears were clearly unfounded in the end. The songwriting duo might not have hit the nail on the head for every Little Mermaid song (looking at you, ‘The Scuttlebutt’), but “Wild Uncharted Waters” has safely earned its place in Disney’s musical hall of fame.

The movie undoubtedly achieved its goal of creating a more well-rounded version of Prince Eric, which many audiences were instantly taken by. This was thanks to a combination of Hauer-King’s perfectly charming performance on top of a more fleshed-out backstory, with the 2023 movie revealing that he was not a prince by birth and was instead adopted by the queen of the island kingdom the story takes place on. His romance with Ariel is also much more believable, aided by the actor’s onscreen chemistry with Bailey.

You can add The Little Mermaid to your collection when it arrives exclusively on digital on July 25, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 19.

What do you think of Lin-Manuel Miranda initially being afraid of writing Prince Eric’s epic love ballad? Did you like the new movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.