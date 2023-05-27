Fans Are Loving This New Song From ‘The Little Mermaid’

Rob Marshall’s take on the animated classic, The Little Mermaid (2023), has introduced the timeless tale to a whole new audience. Although there’s much to praise about the new film, one song in particular is gaining widespread attention online—and surprisingly, it’s not “Part of Your World.”

The Halle Bailey-led live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has officially splashed into theaters. So far, fans are loving this refreshed take on the 1989 animated classic, with the movie holding an impressive 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes—a welcome departure from Walt Disney Studios’ recent slew of box office flops.

Alongisde Bailey, The Little Mermaid features an all-star cast including Melissa McCarthy, who plays the conniving Ursula, as well as Javier Bardem, who plays Ariel’s overbearing father, King Triton. Rounding out the cast are Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, and Jacob Tremblay, who voice Scuttle, Sebastian, and Flounder, respectively.

But aside from Bailey, who’s making quite the splash as Ariel, one lesser-known member of the main cast is earning widespread praise for his role: Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric.

In the new underwater adventure, Eric has a bit of an upgraded role in the story, where he’s portrayed as a restless and eager young prince unsure of his place in his mother’s kingdom. After he’s unknowingly rescued by Ariel following a deadly shipwreck, Eric sets out on a quest to find his mysterious savior—as shown in a brand new song penned by Hamilton playwright, Lin Manuel-Miranda.

“Wild Uncharted Waters” is one of four new songs added to The Little Mermaid‘s soundtrack, joining beloved classics like “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and “Part of Your World.” Sang by Hauer-King, the song is turning out to be an unexpected favorite amongst fans, who can’t seem to get enough of the actor’s powerful vocals.

Fans are taking to social media to praise “Wild Uncharted Waters,” with some sharing their hilarious—and valid—live reactions to Hauer-King’s performance. “This was just…yes!” wrote one user on TikTok:

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans didn’t hesitate to share memes about their love for “Wild Uncharted Waters,” which some users seem to have playing on repeat:

The song seems to be hitting some viewers right in the feels, with one user admitting to being “emotionally strangled” by its heart-wrenching lyrics:

Based on these reactions alone, it seems like “Wild Uncharted Waters” is well on-track to become the next certified Disney bop.

Will you be adding “Wild Uncharted Waters” to your playlist after seeing The Little Mermaid? Let us know in the comments below.