‘The Little Mermaid’ Digitial Release Date Revealed

The Little Mermaid might not have made a splash with critics, but Disney’s live-action remake is set to hit digital storefronts very soon. Fans of the film will get to watch the new take on one of the most beloved animated films at home very soon.

The Little Mermaid has been surrounded by controversy since its incarnation, which heavily revolved around the Ariel lead going to Halle Bailey. That is not to mention the accusations of erasing slavery history and people taking umbrage with Awkwafina portraying a brand-new character.

Despite the negativity surrounding the film, The Little Mermaid still managed to pull in a respectable $527 million worldwide box office. That number placed the film in the many successes that Disney has seen on the live-action adaptation front. We are unsure if this means a sequel is in the works, but the film made a good amount of money at the box office.

The turnaround for films and their eventual appearance on VOD platforms has been shrinking lately, and that is certainly the case for this new live-action adaptation, as it will be released for digital purchase soon.

‘The Little Mermaid’ Release on Digital This Month

The Little Mermaid (2023) swims to digital on July 25. Blu-ray / DVD release set for Sept. 19. No date yet for Disney+. pic.twitter.com/CXfCZWgloh — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 6, 2023

For those who have been hoping for a chance to see The Little Mermaid on digital platforms, you will get your chance to do so very soon. The live-action adaptation will hit digital storefronts on July 25. That is essentially only two months since the film made its way to theaters on May 26.

The Blu-ray and DVD options will follow the digital release on September 19. Though that is a bit longer to wait, we are sure the physical copy will be chock full of features fans want to get their flippers on.

Disney has been making it a habit to release its films on the Disney+ platform shortly after theatrical runs, but they have not provided an update about when streamers can watch the film from the app. We imagine that date might be between the digital release date of July 25 and the physical release on September 19.

Disney+ has become a huge commodity for the House of Mouse, so imagine that The Little Mermaid might draw many people to sign up for a subscription so that they can see the live-action adaptation for themselves. We will certainly update everyone once that information becomes available.

Everyone can purchase The Little Mermaid on VOD platforms on July 25.

