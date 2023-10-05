‘Mary Poppins’ Legend Celebrates 100th Birthday

A beloved actor who starred in the Walt Disney classic Mary Poppins (1964) will be celebrating their 100th birthday, cementing them as the oldest living actor from the golden age of Hollywood.

Mary Poppins is one of the most beloved Disney movies of all time, and for good reason. Arguably the best live-action film in the company’s filmography, Mary Poppins has stayed in the hearts of families for decades due to incredible performances by Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke as Mary Poppins and Burt.

The film was a box office smash and a critical darling. It was the highest-grossing movie of 1964 and received 13 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It won five, including Best Original Song for “Chim Chim Cher-ee” and Best Actress for Julie Andrews.

Needless to say, Mary Poppins is a bonafide classic. And while Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke justifiably receive the most attention, you cannot deny that the film wouldn’t nearly be as successful without the Banks family, made up of Mr. Banks (David Tomlinson), Mrs. Banks (Glynis Johns), and the children (Karen Dotrice and Matthew Garber).

All of these actors are bonafide stars, and one of them is celebrating a massive milestone in her life as she turns 100 years old.

Award-Winning ‘Mary Poppins’ Actress Celebrates 100 Years

While British actress Glynis Johns is most recognized nowadays for her performance as Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins, her career stretches long before that. Born on October 5, 1923, Johns made her theatrical debut at three weeks old when she was carried onto the stage by her grandmother, violinist-impresario Elizabeth Steele-Payne.

Since then, Johns has enjoyed an illustrious career. Her breakthrough performance came in 49th Parallel (1941), which earned her international acclaim. From there, she would star in numerous films, including Miranda (1948), The Court Jester (1955) with Danny Kaye, The Sundowners (1960), While You Were Sleeping (1995) with Sandra Bullock, and Superstar (1999) with Molly Shannon.

Johns also guest starred on numerous television programs, including Batman (1966-1968), Cheers (1982-1993), and Murder, She Wrote (1984-1996). She was also a critically acclaimed Broadway star, earning a Tony Award for Best Actress for Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music (1973). She also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Currently the oldest living Disney Legend, Glynis Johns is celebrating her 100th birthday on October 5, 2023. And she couldn’t be happier.

In an interview with Eyewitness News Los Angeles, Johns reflected on her 76-year career, making note of her performance in A Little Night Music: “I got applause for that. I loved doing it. I felt it.” And when asked about what it’s like turning 100, she responded with her usual wit. “It doesn’t make any difference to me. Well, I looked very good for every age.”

Happy birthday, Glynis Johns! Here’s hoping that year 100 is one to remember.

What’s your favorite Mary Poppins moment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!