Julie Andrews Gives a Princess Diaries 3 Update

After almost 20 years, fans are still clamoring for another film in the Princess Diaries franchise. But according to Julie Andrews, that third film may not be the movie that fans want it to be.

The Princess Diaries (2001) and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) tell the story of Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway, as she rises from an unpopular high school kid to Queen of the country of Genovia. Her journey is guided by her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews. The films also starred Heather Matarazzo as Princess Mia’s best friend Lilly Moscovitz and Chris Pine as Nicholas Deveraux.

Despite the popularity of both films, a third film was never released. However rumors started in 2016 that a follow-up was on the way, but there were many setbacks along the way, including the death of director Garry Marshall. Fortunately, Disney confirmed in 2022 that a new sequel was on the way!

Fans of the original films have been ecstatic about the potential third movie, but according to Julie Andrews, their excitement may need to be quelled.

Julie Andrews: No Movement on Princess Diaries 3

While at the premiere for Carol Burnett’s special, 90 Years of Laughter + Love (2023), Entertainment Tonight had a quick interview with Julie Andrews regarding voicing Lady Thistledown in Bridgerton (2020-present), whether she’ll get back in front of the camera for the Shonda Rhimes period romance, and what she knew about “movement” on Princess Diaries 3.

“Nope. None. Not that I’m aware of, you’ll have to ask somebody else.”

While this short response could be due to the interview being cut short, it also confirms rumors that the original Queen won’t be returning to the Princess Diaries universe. Andrews has even said she feels she is too old to return as Queen Clarisse, saying, “I am that much older, and Annie the princess, or Queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”

That being said, it would be a crime to bring the franchise back only to be missing one of the most essential and iconic characters in the movies. Also, who doesn’t want more Julie Andrews in their life?

Would you like to see Julie Andrews return in Princess Diaries 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!