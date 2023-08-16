Sandra Bullock Trends Over Controversial Allegations

Sandra Bullock is receiving new, extremely unwanted attention for her role in the controversial but highly successful sports drama The Blind Side (2009). Her role as real-life Tennessee woman Leigh Anne Tuohy earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, but online outrage is demanding she give it back.

This did not come out of nowhere, of course. The Blind Side was a feel-good, based-on-true-events movie produced by Warner Bros about the Tuohy family, a wealthy White family, who take stewardship of Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a disadvantaged Black teen, and help him to become a football star. In the film, Leigh Anne (Sandra Bullock) and Sean Tuohy (Tim McGraw) eventually adopt Michael, who goes on to play in the National Football League.

In a much less feel-good turn of events, the real-life Michael Oher recently filed a lawsuit against the Tuohy family, alleging that they did not actually adopt him and instead tricked him into signing a conservatorship agreement. Oher’s lawsuit goes on to claim that Leigh Anne, Sean, and the rest of the Tuohy family deliberately misled him and millions of viewers about the nature of the relationship and swindled him out of millions in film royalties.

In an odd (if predictable) turn of events, Sandra Bullock is now being blamed for the alleged actions of the Tuohy family, with many aggrieved online fans demanding she gives back to the Academy Award she won for playing Leigh Anne.

Sandra Bullock should give her Oscar back. She knows she didn’t deserve that shit. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) August 14, 2023

If the Michael Oher allegations are true then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for ‘Precious’ pic.twitter.com/JuiOOr9eAn — Marjorie Taylor Green Burner 🇷🇺💉 (@LLCalrissian) August 14, 2023

While The Blind Side was incredibly successful upon theatrical release, grossing an astonishing $309 million from $29 million budget, it was also controversial. Many critics and viewers argued that the movie depicted the Tuohy family as conventional White saviors while also heavily exaggerating Michael Oher’s experiences and lack of football knowledge.

they need to take away Sandra Bullock's oscar like they took Reggie Bush's heisman for this https://t.co/D2hCXYfMhU — Patrick Burns (@patjburns) August 14, 2023

In at least the last charge, Michael Oher himself has publically complained, stating that he was already an accomplished football player by the time he met Leigh Anne Tuohy.

While Sandra Bullock is being excoriated by some Blind Side viewers, she is also being defended by an equal amount of people on the other side, who assert that the actress had no reasonable cause to believe she was portraying the matriarch of a family of swindlers.

And what does this have to do with Sandra Bullock? She played a part in a movie a long time ago. You make it sound like she’s been hanging out with them this whole time. — Thomas Matthew (@latayprime) August 16, 2023

I KNOW I'm not seeing Sandra Bullock lashings rn. She has nothing to do with that lady. WATCH YOUR MOUTH when it comes to Auntie. pic.twitter.com/1BDlI886ql — deav (@DeavensTooBuff) August 14, 2023

Among them, her Blind Side co-star Quinton Aaron has come to her defense, telling the New York Post,”Sandra [Bullock] did nothing wrong. That’s my girl, and she is going through a really tough time right now…I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to come at her.”

The “really tough time” Quinton Aaron is referencing is the very recent death of Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who passed away after a three-year struggle with ALS.

IMAGINE being Sandra Bullock & the love of your life + the father of your kids recently dying of cancer, waking up to backlash for a role played & won an Oscar instead of directing the energy towards the family the movie was based on?! Y'all are bored, and it shows. 😒 — JenMarie.eth/lens/tez ➡ Livin Life NFT is LIVE 🔊 (@jenmarieinc) August 16, 2023

Michael Oher’s lawsuit against the Tuohy family is ongoing, but hopefully, people can take a moment to at least extend some grace toward Sandra Bullock in a painful time.

Michael Oher's lawsuit against the Tuohy family is ongoing, but hopefully, people can take a moment to at least extend some grace toward Sandra Bullock in a painful time.