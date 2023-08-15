Oscar-Winning Film ‘The Blind Side’ a Complete Lie, Lawsuit Filed

The NFL player made famous after The Blind Side was released in cinemas in 2009 is now filing a lawsuit against the people who allegedly adopted him.

‘The Blind Side’ Movie Plot and Information

2009 was almost 15 years ago, so for those unaware of this movie’s plot, here’s some quick information to catch you up. Meet Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron), a young black teen who has been navigating the ups and downs of the school system while dealing with homelessness. But everything changes when Leigh Anne Tuohy (portrayed by Sandra Bullock) and her husband, Sean (acted by Tim McGraw), offer him a helping hand. The Tuohys’ compassion leads them to become Michael’s legal guardians, bringing about a profound transformation in their lives. Michael’s remarkable stature and natural protective instincts influence the football field. With the unwavering support of his newfound family and a dedicated tutor, he begins to uncover his academic and athletic potential. The pivotal plot in this movie was when the Tuohys adopt Michael, and he became part of their family. The story gave many viewers a more connected feeling to the characters as a family is something everyone and anyone can relate to. But that might not be the case now, according to the actual NFL player the movie was centered on.

Movie Under Scrutiny Following Allegations Made by NFL Player About No Adoption Taking Place

According to new media outlets, Michael Oher filed a lawsuit alleging that the Tuohy family did not adopt him but that he was tricked into conservatorship to give Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy control over his assets. Oher alleges that the Tuohys got paid millions of dollars in royalties for the movie The Blind Side (2009), in which the NFL player got nothing for his story. As reported by ESPN, Michael Oher recently submitted a petition to a court in Tennessee. He’s claiming that a critical aspect of the narrative is fabricated, contending that the family intentionally fabricated this falsehood to benefit themselves at his detriment. The 14-page petition, filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, alleges that the Tuohys, Sean, and Leigh Anne, never adopted Michael as the film led millions of Americans to believe.

According to the lawsuit, Michael says that after he turned 18 in 2004, the couple tricked him into signing a document making them his conservators, which gave them legal authority to make business deals in his name. The lawsuit further states that the Tuohys used their power to strike a deal that paid them and their two birth children millions of dollars in royalties from the Oscar-winning film that earned more than $300 million, while Oher got nothing for a story he says “would not have existed without him.” Since the film was released, the Tuohys have continued to call Michael their adopted son and have used that assertion to promote their foundation and have Leigh Anne work as an author and motivational speaker. According to the official news report from ESPN, the Tuohys have yet to release an official statement following this lawsuit.