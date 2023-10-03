‘Batman’ Trilogy Officially Delayed

DC is currently in limbo as the company waits for the grand reset that James Gunn is about to enact with his new DCU. Though the DC Universe has Batman to lean on, the upcoming trilogy release has been officially delayed.

DC fans have been patiently waiting to see what kind of state the comic book company might be in once the reset happens. The DCEU will be officially over once Aquaman 2 releases in December, and the outlook is not that great currently. Reports have indicated that fans have walked out of test screenings, and the previous three DCEU releases have failed to make an impact with monetary gains at the box office.

Shazam 2, The Flash, and Blue Beetle all failed to make a profit for DC and Warner Bros., and the consensus is that Aquaman 2 will be much of the same. The Flash is the worst among them, as the film has been revealed to be the biggest box office bomb in cinema history in the superhero genre.

James Gunn revealed that the DCU will start with Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy, with everything previously released considered non-canon. We imagine he wants to start fresh with his universe taking precedence over what DC fans have been given for the last ten years.

Batman has always been the earner to lean on, but the hero’s upcoming trilogy has been delayed.

‘Batman’ Trilogy Delayed

Batman is the one sure thing that DC can count on when it comes to fans at the box office. Even the additional franchise installments have reminded people why the Caped Crusader is the true Golde Boy of DC. One of the most beloved installments is the Batman: Arkham Trilogy.

This trilogy is one of the final times that legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy took on the role of Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight to deliver an exquisite, dark, and thought-provoking performance. The Batman: Arkham Trilogy was set to receive a port on the Nintendo Switch system for the first time but has been delayed by a few months.

The trilogy was slated to arrive on the video game console on October 13 but has now been officially delayed to December 1. Rocksteady Studios officially revealed in a statement on the official X page for the game.

The delay makes a ton of sense, considering recent games on the Nintendo Switch have not been a graphical mess. The newest Mortal Kombat game was the latest game to be released on the Switch and was ripped online for having terrible visuals. The issue is that the Switch has outdated software that cannot handle games that require a lot of graphics.

Mortal Kombat 1 was made for current-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Switch is a much older console not made for current games. Ed Boon, MK1 producer, revealed that they are working diligently on a fix to ensure the fighting game looks good on the Switch.

Rocksteady is likely not wanting to deal with the internet blowback for releasing the Batman: Arkham Trilogy on the Switch, and watching the game has many issues. The three-month delay will allow the studio to iron out any problems that may pop up for people playing the trilogy on the Switch.

Batman: Arkham Asylum was the first game released in the trilogy in 2009 and features the legendary Kevin Conroy voicing Batman. He would reprise that role for the Arkham City (2011) and Arkham Knight (2015).

This trilogy became an instant hit for fans, showcasing a beat-em-up style that combined heavy combos and detective skills to thrust players into a living and breathing Gotham that felt very visceral. It also allowed fans to encounter many Rogues Gallery fan-favorite villains like Killer Croc, Clayface, Deadshot, The Joker, and many more.

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy is arguably some of the greatest Batman stories ever told, and Switch players will have to wait a few more months to get their hands on these epic stories.

