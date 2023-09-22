DC Has Found Its New Batman

The DC universe is currently in flux, as James Gunn has taken over the company to right the ship, as the DCEU failed to impress with its final movies. Though Robert Pattinson is the Batman of the Elseworlds continuity, DC has officially found its new Dark Knight.

DC’s issues have caused many superhero genre fans to want to give up, which we understand entirely. With films like Shazam 2 and The Flash bombing, it has not inspired confidence in the overall fanbase for the franchise. Though Aquaman 2 has yet to be released, it’s already being hit with reports of people walking out of test screens. That could be because Amber Heard stars as Mera in the film.

Heard has been hit with her own controversy after her highly publicized defamation trial with Johnny Depp caused the public opinion of her to bomb. Instead of removing her from the film, James Wan was accused of shortening her role. Though he pushed back on that rumor, the trailer might have revealed her minimal role.

The DCEU attempted to highlight many underutilized characters, which we understand; the issue is that none of them have worked out so far. So now the company focuses more on what works: Batman and Superman. James Gunn is preparing his Superman: Legacy film, which will be released in January 2025. Also, a new series has officially cast its new Dark Knight.

DC Has Officially Cast Its New Batman

Colman Domingo has been cast as Batman in the audio series ‘THE RIDDLER: SECRETS IN THE DARK’. Releasing October 10 on Spotify.

DC is engaging heavily in its new audio shows, reminiscent of the old-time radio shows containing sound effects of superheroes battling it out with their biggest foes. The first audio series that showcased Batman was produced by Spotify and called Batman Unburied (2022). The series followed a more procedural detective style that showcased Marvel star Winston Duke in the role of Bruce Wayne.

Even more impressive is that David S. Goyer wrote and created the series, and DC fans should be familiar with his name, as he wrote Batman Begins (2005) and The Dark Knight (2009).

Instead of being a more beat-em-up style, Bruce Wayne used his expert detective skills in Batman Unburied to stop would-be villains in Gotham. Joining Duke in the audio series was Jason Isaacs as Alfred Pennyworth, Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, and Hasan Minaj as The Riddler. The popularity of this series led to a season two renewal in June 2022 and two spinoffs.

The second series from Batman and DC is Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind. This audio series saw Christina Ricci stepping in as Harley Quinn and Billy Magnussen as The Joker. Much like the origin story of Quinn, the audio series followed a young Harleen Quinzel, who takes up a job at Arkham Asylum to pay the bills. However, she meets “Patient J,” who sets her on a path of villainy.

The Spotify-produced content has been a huge hit, leading to a spinoff of Batman Unburied. Though Duke was the voice of the titular hero, he has since been replaced by Colman Domingo.

Hasan Minaj will return from Batman Unburied to voice The Riddler in a new spinoff called The Riddler: Secrets In the Dark. The new audio spinoff series will also bring in Domingo, who has garnered plenty of Oscar buzz. Domingo most recently starred in Rustin, which could lead him to a Best Actor nod. The film will make its Netflix debut on November 17.

Though the live-action DC world is messy, the animation productions have been quite good. It also appears that the comic book company will be doubling down on the podcast audio shows that revolve around Batman. With two hit shows already in the books, it makes sense that a spinoff has now been announced.

The Riddler: Secrets In the Dark will officially debut on Spotify on October 10, with all eight episodes dropping. The new series will see Batman and The Riddler join forces to stop a new vigilante murdering people in Gotham City.

What do you think of Colman Domingo as the new Batman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!