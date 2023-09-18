Amber Heard’s Latest Movie Reportedly Had Audiences Walk Out of Screenings

Looks like the new movie might be in too deep.

After the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger last year, significant organizational shifts occurred, resulting in the departure of Walter Hamada, the previous leader of DC. Consequently, WBD enlisted James Gunn, the renowned director celebrated for his work on Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Following this move, Gunn was named the new head of DC Studios, and he currently co-leads the division alongside Peter Safran.

It’s worth noting that James Gunn had prior engagement with the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), now rebranded as the DC Universe (DCU). He directed films like The Suicide Squad (2021), a notable departure from the earlier Suicide Squad (2016) featuring Jared Leto as the Joker. Currently, DC Studios is embarking on a completely unique endeavor, one that claims to be notably distinct from the productions of Marvel Studios.

With DC Studios overhauling the majority of the DCEU in favor of James Gunn’s new DCU and the discontinuation of Zack Snyder’s Justice League franchise, often referred to as the “Snyderverse”, there is one remaining DCEU film on the horizon. This film follows in the aftermath of The Flash (2023), featuring Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) starring Zachary Levi as Billy Batson/Shazam and Rachel Zegler as Anthea, and the most recent release, Blue Beetle (2023), with Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle.

Unfortunately, it appears that its upcoming debut is set to be steadily surrounded in controversy.

The Amber Heard Controversy, and Aquaman 2

In 2016, a highly publicized and contentious legal battle unfolded between renowned actor Johnny Depp and his former partner, actress Amber Heard. It all began when Heard filed for divorce from Depp, alleging domestic abuse. This set off a series of legal actions and counterclaims, with Depp vehemently denying the accusations, ultimately leading to a defamation lawsuit. These legal conflicts involved court proceedings, restraining orders, leaked recordings, and public statements, creating a media frenzy and dividing public opinion.

Despite being removed from his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Amber Heard, the film actress, retained her position as the Atlantean Princess Mera in the Aquaman film series, starring alongside Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry.

After facing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and post-production challenges, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated for release on December 20, 2023. The film’s storyline revolves around Aquaman’s efforts to safeguard Atlantis from ancient power-induced devastation.

The cast includes Jason Momoa as Atlantis’ Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Princess Mera, skilled in water manipulation and telepathic communication with Atlanteans; Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus of Xebel, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, seeking vengeance against Aquaman, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna. Other notable cast members include Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, Indya Moore as Karshon, and Pilou Asbæk in an undisclosed role.

Audiences Depart Free Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Screenings

Known Hollywood insiders are corroborating the fact that the upcoming Aquaman movie starring leads Jason Momoa and Amber Heard has had its test screenings receive a less than warm audience reception.

MyTimeToShineHello recently added to Grace Randolph’s initial reveal that Aquaman 2 saw “viewers [walk] out” of free screenings for the new DC Studios movie:

That is correct (quote: @snyder_all) Grace Randolph reveals that viewers have walked out of free test screenings for Aquaman 2

What could this mean for the movie? Well, the natural insinuation is that the film just isn’t very good — and test audiences simply do not resonate with the movie. It could indicate that the movie either becomes boring, or earns the distaste of the viewers at a certain point. For now, it is probably wise to take these second and even third hand accounts with a pinch of salt. Whether this is truly the case, and whether Amber Heard’s presence in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom affects the movie at the box office all stands to be seen when the film opens in December.

Why do you think people allegedly walked out of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Are you excited for the new DC movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below!