Legendary Horror Director’s Secret ‘Star Wars’ Movie Canceled

Many great creators have tacked the Star Wars franchise, including J.J. Abrams, Rian Johnson, Gareth Edwards, and James Mangold (upcoming). We imagine many creators have attempted to jump into the franchise. However, their projects never came to fruition, including a highly celebrated horror director whose film was recently canceled.

Related: Kathleen Kennedy Confirms Previously Canceled ‘Star Wars’ Projects Are Still Happening

Apart from the current state of the TV shows that have pumped new life into the Star Wars universe, fans have been clamoring for a new film that will replace the Sequel Trilogy, which has its issues. Though we understand what Rian Johnson was going for, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) has become one of the most criticized films in franchise history.

The blame is often pointed to Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy, as the direction of the Star Wars universe in terms of the live-action films has gone down since Gareth Edwards produced Rogue One in 2016. Kennedy might not be in tune with the franchise, which has led to plenty of rumors of her being replaced, though that has yet to happen.

We do have to give her credit for trying to bring in hugely celebrated creators to helm movies. For instance, Taika Waititi controlled the Thor franchise for Marvel for the past two films. Unfortunately, it appears as if his script will not be ready any time soon. James Mangold is one of the newly announced writers and directors who is set to tackle an origin story for the Jedi, and everyone is certainly a fan of his style.

Though many unannounced projects likely never move forward, celebrated screenwriter David Goyer revealed that he had a script prepared for Star Wars, which would have brought in the legendary Guillermo del Toro.

Guillermo del Toro Nearly Directed a ‘Star Wars’ Film

While speaking to the Happy Sad Confused Podcast with Josh Horowitz, David Goyer revealed that he had written a script for a Star Wars movie four years ago, though Lucasfilm never moved forward with it. This is upsetting, as Goyer has tackled huge films like Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), the Blade series, Vader Immortal (2019), and so much more.

While revealing what franchise he would love to tackle next, Goyer dropped the bomb that he had written a Star Wars film and had asked Guillermo del Toro to direct. The response resulted in host Josh Horowitz clutching at his face, which we would have to agree. We can’t imagine what that film would have looked like. Horowitz stated:

“Stop, David, wait, wait wait. I have six follow ups!”

Goyer revealed that his script was unproduced but would have had the celebrated horror and animation phenom attached. This is a fact that del Toro also confirmed, though he was far more secretive about it.

Per @DiscussingFilm

Guillermo del Toro was going to direct a ‘STAR WARS’ movie written by David Goyer. “True. Can’t say much. Maybe two letters ‘J’ and ‘BB’ is that three letters?” says del Toro.

Guillermo del Toro was going to direct a ‘STAR WARS’ movie written by David Goyer. “True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters ‘J’ and ‘BB’ is that three letters?” says del Toro. (Source: https://t.co/mIaIyhMPrP) pic.twitter.com/GHWNXBzRsF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 21, 2023

Guillermo del Toro is coming off a hugely successful retelling of Pinocchio, which won Best Animated Picture at the Academy Awards. His resume is stacked with Hellboy (2004), Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), Blade II (2002), Pacific Rim (2013), and many more.

Goyer and del Toro have worked together many times, and their stake in a Star Wars adventure might have been quite impressive. Sadly, it appears that we will never get to see that film. This news might further stain the decisions made by Kathleen Kennedy, as she could have had two of the best writers and directors teaming up on a film.

Related: ‘Haunted Mansion’ Director Breaks Silence on Guillermo del Toro’s Axed Disney Movie

We are unsure if Lucasfilm ever plans to move on from Kennedy, but if so, we hope that whoever takes over can do some digging and bring back some of these canceled projects. Having a Star Wars film directed by Guillermo del Toro would be incredible. He has a penchant for a darker style, so we could see him focusing more on a Sith-based story, which would be amazing.

What do you think of the canceled David Goyer and Guillermo del Toro Star Wars movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!