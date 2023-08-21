Taika Waititi Has Big, Outlandish Plans for ‘Thor 5’

While nothing has been officially announced, rumors have spread that Taika Waititi could return to Marvel Studios to direct a fifth Thor film. And it looks like he already knows what he wants to do with it.

Taika Waititi is one of the most beloved comedic minds in Hollywood, lending his expertise to countless productions, including What We Do in the Shadows (2019-present), the Academy Award-winning Jojo Rabbit (2019), Our Flag Means Death (2022-present), Reservation Dogs (2021-present), and an upcoming Star Wars film.

Waititi is also responsible for one of the most beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe films of all time, Thor: Ragnarok (2017). While its sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), wasn’t received quite as positively, fans were still excited to hear rumors that he may be returning to direct Thor 5 (TBA). And if this is the case, it seems like he has big plans.

Taika Waititi Wants to Take Thor to New Worlds, a Villain More Powerful Than Hela

In the upcoming Marvel’s Thor 4: Love and Thunder Movie Special Book (2023), set to release on September 19, Taika Waititi revealed what he would like to do with the God of Thunder if given the reins for a third time.

“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome,” Waititi said. “I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela (Cate Blanchett). I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

On top of this, Waititi believes that the MCU “lends itself towards big, inventive, colorful creatures and aliens and things from different worlds,” which can lead to Thor meeting “more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens” as he travels through space.

“There’s a fun element to [Thor], and he has a casualness and a sort of swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don’t think you’d get when it’s an earthling traveling through space exploring the universe.”

While this is undoubtedly an exciting prospect, some people aren’t happy with Waititi’s pitches or the idea he could direct for the MCU again. While Thor: Ragnarok is considered the best film about the Asgardian hero, Thor: Love and Thunder proved divisive, with many people complaining about the tone. Hopefully, if Taika Waititi were to return, he’d do a much better job of finding a balance between emotional moments and humor.

