Worst ‘Thor’ Movie May Lead Random MCU Spinoffs

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) may have been released almost five years ago, but it might become really important once again in Phase 5 of the MCU.

Ragnarok has a lot of easter eggs that fans thought were a cool reference, but with the Multiverse, that means those characters could end up showing up in another universe as the MCU continues to explore the Multiverse. One of those easter eggs is tied to Sakaar with the previous champions in the Grandmaster’s arena.

The Grandmaster (played by Jeff Goldblum) dedicated a head sculpture to remember the champions of his arena and Marvel fans can spot quite a few characters on the tower. Ares, God of War, Man-Thing, Beta Ray Bill, Dark-Crawler, and Bi-Beast can be spotted on the tower.

Ares is interesting because he could definitely appear in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) either in a flashback with Russel Crowe’s Zeus or meet Thor as he will travel to Olympus. The gods will obviously have a large role in Thor 4 meaning the God of War will surely have a cameo as Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer is on a genocidal rampage.

Bi-Beast is an android created by an avian species who is a minor marvel character but does have immense strength. Dark-Crawler was once called Night-Crawler before the X-Men got their iconic teleporting character. Dark-Crawler was an enemy of the Hulk in the comics and was bested once Doctor Strange helped his green friend.

Beta Ray Bill is one of the Marvel super heroes that can easily show up in Phase 5 as he once became the God of Thunder when Thor couldn’t protect Asgard. With Natalie Portman taking on the mantle and becoming Mighty Thor, Marvel might be interested in having Beta Ray Bill appear as a cameo as Thor in another universe. Frog Thor already exists so it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe that Beta Ray couldn’t have his own time in the spotlight.

One thing to note is that Phase 5 will definitely be leading to Secret Wars and that means that the Multiverse could lead to a massive crossover battle. Sakaar is definitely a place that the Beyonder could use as his own “Battleworld” for the heroes and villains to fight in.

Marvel originally created Secret Wars to promote more action figure sales, but the story became an instant classic causing Marvel to reconsider how they handle crossover events. Battleworld is the name of the realm the Beyonder creates and Marvel will probably change this as it would be lame to just keep the name.

Fans will have to wait and see just how much Ragnarok’s easter eggs may play a part in future MCU movies, but it would be awesome if Sakaar was used as the arena for the biggest MCU crossover moment.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Beta Ray Bill will return?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.