‘What We Do In the Shadows’ New Season Promises Major Twist

Dracula never dies—the vampire obsession lives on in Disney theme parks and TV shows. The What We Do in the Shadows new season is a testament to the versatility of the genre, and the new teaser only promises to push the envelope further.

Originally a movie, What We Do in the Shadows hit the small screen when FX ordered a pilot in 2018. It shot to fame through a unique blend of humor, vulgarity, and mockumentary storytelling. The show was such a hit that one of its stars is in talks about joining the Minecraft movie.

It’s based on a group of odd vampires residing in Staten Island, living alongside a Van Helsing and fumbling through life. The show might seem like a b-flat, but it has some big names that do cameos or small parts in support of the quirky show.

Donal Logue from Gotham and Blade drops in as a vamp. Craig Robinson from Brooklyn 99 was a hunter. Kristen Schall from Bob’s Burgers plays The Guide. Nick Kroll from Sing and The League plays Simon the Devious, forever in a battle with Laslow over a cursed hat. It’s clearly stirred up interest for the audience, the acting community, and monster fans everywhere.

What We Do in the Shadows New Season: What We Know

What We Do in the Shadows left off on a strange note, and the teaser keeps true to that theme. Season four left off with Guillermo dropping off a bag of cash (stolen from the vampire night club) and asking a friend to turn him vamp.

But with the bad luck of pretty much every character in the show, there are no promises for success in his lifelong pursuit of vampirism.

Clearly there are plenty of opportunities to take the show in new directions. From the energy vamp in politics to a failed attempt at transitioning, the new season of What We Do in the Shadows promises entertainment. As for how it will play out, it’s game of wait and see.

Do you have any shadowy fan theories? Share your thoughts in the comments down below!