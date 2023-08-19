Director Reportedly Set for Shocking Marvel Return, ‘Thor 5’ in the Works

In an unexpected turn of events, it seems like we’re getting a fifth Thor movie directed by a familiar face.
With Avengers: Endgame (2019) marking the exits of both Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) from the MCU, Chris Hemsworth remains one of the few remaining original faces left in the Avengers.
For that reason, it’s unsurprising that he has the distinction of having the most solo Marvel cinematic outings. He also happens to have one of the most uneven franchises in the entire MCU. The middling Thor (2011) was followed by the widely-panned Thor: Dark World (2013), then the widely-acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and finally, the again extremely mediocre Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).
That’s 11 years’ worth of Thor content in the bag – not to mention his numerous appearances in Avengers projects. With Thor: Love and Thunder debuting to such mixed reviews from critics and audiences, many theorized that it might serve as the final solo outing for Thor.
Hemsworth himself seemed unsure of another return to the MCU, while its director Taika Waititi reportedly decided to step away from the franchise for good following the poor response to Love and Thunder.
However, it seems like Waititi isn’t totally done with Thor. A report from industry insider My Time To Shine Hello states that ‘Thor 5’ is in development, with Waititi attached to direct.
“‘Thor 5’ is in development at Marvel Studios,” they wrote. “Unfortunately there is a good chance Taika Waititi will return to direct but it is NOT a done deal. I’d like to see someone like Sam Hargrave doing it, he’ll make a badass Thor movie.”
The most likely plot for Thor 5 would pick up on a loose thread introduced in one of its post-credits scenes. In Omnipotence City, Zeus (Russell Crowe) sends his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) to kill Thor after he bested him and stole his thunderbolt earlier in the film. Goldstein has stated that he has “no clue” about a potential return for the character, but we’re willing to bet he’d at least play a small part in any future Thor installments.
