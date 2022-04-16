Grandmother Heavily Tears Up at Disney World Surprise

Visiting Walt Disney World for the first time is probably one of the most cherished memories Disney Guests have. Crossing the gates of the Magic Kingdom and looking at the Cinderella Castle from Main Street, U.S.A. is truly a magical experience.

While Walt Disney World receives millions of Guests each year, there are many who, for whatever reason, have not had the chance to experience Disney magic, and it remains a dream to them.

However, in Jiminy Cricket’s words, “when you wish upon a star, your dreams come true,” as it happened for one lucky Guest and her Granddaughter.

Abigail (@abigailtip10) recently posted a video on her TikTok account stating that her grandma’s biggest dream was to go to Disney, so she decided to surprise her last Christmas with her dream come true. In the video, we can see Abigail’s grandma tearing up as she sees Cinderella Castle for the first time, as well as several snippets of their experience on their vacation, including a meal at Cinderella’s Royal Table, a visit to Cinderella’s Wishing Well and Fantasyland, the experience of grandma’s first parade and character interaction with Mickey Mouse, and an emotional fireworks show.

At the end of the night, we can hear Abigail’s grandma telling her, “it was the best time I’ve had in a long time,” and if viewers weren’t in tears already, this last bit easily left them misty-eyed.

You can watch this emotional video down below:

Best day ever with the happiest Mommaw on Earth #disney #disneyworld #grandma #memories #fyp

Abigail added in a pinned comment on her video that she was grateful for all the positive comments on her video and that her grandma had been there for her since she lost her mom and wanted to do something for her.

Thank you guys for the sweetest comments!! She was there for me 24/7 when I lost my mom so I wanted to do something for her Related: Video: Grandmother With Dementia at Disney World Leaves Fans In Tears

As more and more videos like this continue to come up, it is pretty interesting to see how roles change. Perhaps parents dreamt of being able to take their kids to a Disney Park when they were younger, but now, it’s those kids who are dreaming of taking their parents or grandparents to Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort to allow them to experience Disney magic, in many cases for the first time.

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary, and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of this heartwarming story? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!