Video: Grandmother With Dementia at Disney World Leaves Fans In Tears

The Disney Parks are truly a magical place. Not only does visiting bring out the inner child in all of us, but it is a place for families, friends, and loved ones to create memories that will last a lifetime.

On a recent visit to Walt Disney World, a Guest brought her grandmother with her, who, was recently diagnosed with dementia. But despite her dementia, the minute she stepped down Main Street, U.S.A., memories flooded her brain.

For starters, if you are not familiar, Dementia is described by the Alzheimer’s Association as:

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Dementia is not a single disease; it’s an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease. Disorders grouped under the general term “dementia” are caused by abnormal brain changes. These changes trigger a decline in thinking skills, also known as cognitive abilities, severe enough to impair daily life and independent function. They also affect behavior, feelings and relationships.

According to a 2021 report, approximately 55 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries.

One Disney World Guest decided to bring her grandmother, who has dementia, back to Walt Disney World. Knowing that her grandmother may not know where she was or remember visiting in the past, she wanted her grandmother to experience the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Well, despite her grandmother suffering from dementia, the second she saw Cinderella Castle on Main Street, U.S.A., it brought back memories, bringing tears to her family. The magical and heartwarming moment was caught on camera by her granddaughter, who shared the video to TikTok.

You can check out the heartwarming video below, which has left Disney fans everywhere in tears:

The Disney Parks truly are a magical place.

What did you think of this heartwarming moment caught on video? Let us know in the comments below.