80-Year-Old Guest Experiences Disney Magic For the First Time

While many love the feeling of coming back to Walt Disney World, some have never experienced the magic of crossing the gates to the most magical place on earth.

Last week, Travel TikTok (@tonya.traveltiktok) posted a video saying that she would take her 80-year-old father to Walt Disney World for the first time and made the announcement by gifting him a stuffed Carl Fredricksen and using the phrase “You are never too old for adventure.” To make this announcement even more emotional, she used the audio of the Walt Disney World dedication by Roy O. Disney and a speech from Walt Disney himself.

You can see the video down below:

Pops goes to Disney #starstufftravelbytonya #magicalvacationplanner #disneyfamily #wdw50 #disfam #fyp #dcp #disneytiktok @disneyparks

While many Guests were moved by this emotional video and the whole experience this family has ahead of them, the time for the trip came, and yesterday Tonya posted a hilarious video with her father at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

In it, Tonya and her father, in full character, perform the first dialogue between Mr. Fredricksen and Russell from Up, representing how she had to convince her father to decide to take this vacation. She also says that all she had to do to get him to agree finally was mention his two grandchildren, who are currently working at the Grand Floridian and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and to whom they will surely be paying a visit during this trip.

You can watch this video down below:

Never to Old for Disney #TurboTaxAndRelax #vacationplanner #fyp #magicalvacationplanner #starstufftravelbytonya #distiktok #dinseyfan #disneytiktok #disneytravelagent #dcp #disneycollegeprogram @disneyparks @juansediez

We look forward to seeing what this family has prepared for the rest of their trip and wish them the most magical of times.

What do you think of this family’s heartwarming vacation? Let us know in the comments below!

