7 Shows Featuring Brie Larson at Her Best

Brie Larson, at her best, is a versatile and talented actress who has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with her exceptional acting prowess. While she is perhaps best known for her roles in blockbuster movies like Captain Marvel and Room, she has also made her mark on the small screen.

These seven examples showcase Brie Larson at her best, highlighting her ability to bring depth, emotion, and authenticity to every character she portrays.

Marvel Cinematic Universe: Brie Larson at Her Best

Portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an easy way to see Brie Larson at the peak of an impressive career. But before she dons the superhero role, the now iconic actress generated a long list of unforgettable parts.

Winning an Academy Award for Best Actress doesn’t happen overnight. It takes work, and these impressive shows highlight Brie Larson at her best.

United States of Tara (2009-2011)

In the critically acclaimed United States of Tara series, Brie Larson played the role of Kate Gregson, the daughter of a woman with dissociative identity disorder.

Her portrayal of a teenager grappling with the complexities of her family’s unique situation earned her praise from critics and viewers alike. Brie Larson’s ability to convey the emotional rollercoaster of her character’s life was impressive.

The League (2012)

While Brie Larson is often associated with drama and intense roles, she showcased her comedic chops in the popular comedy series The League. In a guest-starring part, she played Ashley, the love interest of one of the main characters. Her performance added a delightful twist to the show, demonstrating her versatility as an actress.

Community (2013-2014)

Brie Larson’s appearance in the cult-favorite series Community was a memorable one. She portrayed Rachel, a love interest of Abed Nadir, one of the show’s quirky characters. Larson’s natural chemistry with the cast and ability to seamlessly blend into the show’s unique comedic world made her episodes stand out.

13 Reasons Why (2019)

In the third season of the controversial yet compelling series 13 Reasons Why, Brie Larson made a cameo appearance as a high school counselor. Her brief but impactful role showcased her ability to tackle sensitive and thought-provoking subjects, solidifying her reputation as an actress willing to take on challenging parts.

Unicorn Store (2019)

Brie Larson lent her voice to Unicorn Store, a heartwarming animated series. Her role as Harper, a spirited and imaginative young girl, added depth and emotion to the show. Larson’s distinctive voice acting talents shone through in this delightful, family-friendly series.

Kidding (2020)

In the dark comedy series Kidding, Brie Larson played the role of an executive producer named Victoria, showcasing her ability to transition between drama and comedy seamlessly. Her presence added an extra layer of complexity to the show’s already intricate narrative.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (2020)

Brie Larson served as an executive producer for this Netflix series, which follows the life of a 15-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist. Her involvement in the show highlighted her commitment to empowering young women and reflected her passion for diverse and inspiring storytelling.

Watch Brie Larson Through Time

Brie Larson’s career has been marked by a remarkable range of roles highlighting her talent and versatility as an actress and producer. Whether portraying complex characters in dramatic series or adding humor to comedies, Larson consistently delivers outstanding performances.

These seven shows featuring Larson at her best offer a glimpse into her ability to captivate audiences, making her a force to be reckoned with in film and television. With her promising future in the entertainment industry, fans can look forward to more unforgettable performances from this remarkable actress.

