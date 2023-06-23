‘Community’ Fans Buzz About Six Seasons and a Movie

Anyone who’s heard of Community knows the iconic Abed phrase, “Six seasons and a movie” that inspired a viral hashtag. Now this cult classic is finally making good on its promise, bringing back big names that built their careers on this show’s popularity.

The show surrounds a group of misfits that form a Community. It centers around a Spanish group, then a study group, then contorts into a tale of trying to rescue the school that rescued them. It was a cute comedy that came under fire for its blackface episode, but managed to retain its audience.

Perhaps it’s because Annie, played by Allison Brie went on to act in Glow. Britta’s character thrust Gillian Jacobs into roles like Love, Fear Street, and Come Play. Danny Pudi moved on to play on the show Mythic Quest and Troy went on to act in Disney’s The Lion King remake and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The beloved show promises to live up to its six seasons and a movie claims, and the quality of the talent makes it even more exciting.

Community’s Promise: Six Seasons and a Movie

This film shows how badly fans seek out the good old days. Fans can finally say that the long-held promise of six seasons and a movie is real. Unfortunately, according to Joel McHale, the iconic Jeff Winger, the writer’s strike delayed the 2023 summer filming plans. But the film remains in the works.

What We Know So Far

Six seasons and a movie has a script. It also has almost the complete cast of the original confirmed. So far, fans can expect the return of:

Ahbed Nadir

Jeff Winger

Annie Edison

Britta Perry

Dean Pelton

Señor Chang

It seemed like an urban legend for a short while, but nostalgia took the cake when it comes to new material. The overarching theme of revivals and reboots shows that there’s a yearning for a simpler time. It appears in shows, at theme parks, and in all types of attractions.

It’s a testament to every fandom that’s had a roller coaster of history. There is hope for more content. Producers fulfilled the six seasons and a movie prophecy, even after the show was cut, rebooted, shuffled, and ended. So, if there’s hope for Community, there’s a chance for anything. That’s what Greendale was all about, right?

How excited are you for the long-awaited Community movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below!