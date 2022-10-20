Teens in “Blackface” Storm Theme Park, Reportedly Share Racist Messages to Guests

A troubling event occurred at a popular theme park.

Guests visit theme parks to escape reality for the day or week, riding rides and experiencing some truly thrilling attractions. From Universal Studios and Walt Disney World to Knott’s Berry Farm and SeaWorld, no matter where Guests visit, they are sure to have a good time.

Unfortunately, not all Guests follow the rules or treat others with respect, which is exactly what happened a major theme park recently.

A video has gone viral on TikTok, showing what appears to be several teenage Guests walking around in blackface at a Six Flags theme park. The full video can be seen below:

Blackface at sixflags….

Asiah, the Guest who shared the video clarified the situation in the comment section. “We shouted, ‘y’all they got blackface,’ and the whole room got silent,” Asiah wrote in the comments section. “Then they tried to defend themselves and wasn’t making any sense. And it’s just a coincidence that they only came up to us and asked if we liked it.”

Asiah further explained in the comments that multiple Guests were airdropped photos from a device that was named after a racial slur. Asiah also claims that the group directly asked them if they liked their face paint.

"We got stuff airdropped with the name 'jigaboo jones' when there was no other black ppl around and they asked if we like his face when they came to us," the TikToker wrote. "And it's just a coincidence that they only came up to us and asked if we liked it."

The teen allegedly wearing the Blackface costume was eventually identified on TikTok and Instagram but has deleted all social media accounts.

