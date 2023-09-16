Are there places at Disney World for adults rather than kids?

With instances of Disney Adults increasing throughout Disney Parks worldwide, not to mention all the Disneyland and Disney World adults-only venues that exist, the idea that Disney is no longer for kids continues to grow more every year. Yet, adult-exclusive areas are nothing new, particularly at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. Remember the Disney World adult nightlife scene at Pleasure Island in former Downtown Disney (now Disney Springs)? Even then, Disney World sought to appeal to adult interests by competing with those in the surrounding Orlando area.

Adult-specific interests may have grown on the Parks and Resorts scene, but Disney World is still largely kid-friendly. Furthermore, while some venues impose certain age restrictions, others don’t actually restrict children, per se, but just don’t appeal to the younger crowd. Then there’s the subjectivity in deciding what is the best Disney World Park for adults or even the best Disney World hotels for adults—all of which remain kid-friendly options.

Between those less-appealing venues to children and those that actually do restrict certain persons of a younger age, we at Inside the Magic are detailing for you all of the least kid-friendly places at Walt Disney World.

Related: Popular Walt Disney World Resorts for “Disney Adults”

Atlantic Dance Hall

This nightclub on location at Disney’s BoardWalk promenade comes alive every evening as the place to dance late into the night and even the wee morning hours. The fact that the dance mix music lineup largely comprises the ’80s and ’90s hits more popular with adult audiences proves that this is not a place for the kiddies. There’s also that matter of restricting anyone under 21 from coming in if you were still uncertain.

Jellyrolls

Just like its aforementioned neighbor, this other BoardWalk favorite restricts anyone under the age of 21. That’s because it is essentially a lively piano bar serving up alcohol, even though the main attraction is admittedly the focus on the dueling pianos and accompanying audience singalongs.

Related: Pulling Off a Disney World Vacation Without Kids

Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto

This fun-themed lounge based onsite at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort doesn’t entirely exclude kids from coming in. In fact, given all the in-house special effects and delightful lighter bites menu, it’s actually a pretty great place that welcomes entire families most of the day. Restrictions on those under 21 only apply after 8 p.m. and through the night.

The Edison

Here is a unique steampunk-themed dining establishment based in Disney Springs that is an admitted hit with kids and adults alike. Given the “electrifying” ensemble of well-loved classic fare offered via novelty twists, it’s a popular pick around the clock. But night owls that happen to be traveling with kids need to take note of the fact that admittance into the Edison after 10 p.m. is restricted to Guests 21 and older, Thursday through Saturday.

Bars and Lounges

It may surprise you to learn that some of the best bars in Disney World actually don’t restrict children from attending. Many operate as lounges with additional light-bite offerings or even serve delightful mocktail alternatives. Therefore, it’s not as strange as you think to find kids sitting alongside their parents at such establishments. It does, however, remain one of the rarer sights to see, as children generally find the idea of frequenting such places to be boring in comparison to all else there is to do at Disney World.

We cannot verify whether or not off-property bars near Disney World allow children in-house or not. That’s why it’s best to verify each establishment’s set rules before visiting with kids.

Victoria & Albert’s

As the most high-end dining establishment in all of Walt Disney World, this isn’t even a place that most adults are likely to frequent, let alone children. Interestingly enough, though, the younger generation isn’t prohibited from the refined experience. A kid need only be at least 10 years of age and accompanied by an adult, of course, to take in this multi-course, refined, one-of-a-kind feast.

Related: Disney World Dining Experiences That Are Better Without the Kiddos

Disney World Spas

Taking in a relaxing and rejuvenating spa experience is just one of many ideas constantly touted on itineraries for those seeking an adults-only day at Disney World. And it’s more or less accurate to assume you won’t find Guests younger than 18 indulging in a spa day. However, certain treatments are available to teens 14 to 17. Some salon and nail offerings are also available to those as young as five. In all the above scenarios, though, Guests opting for these services must be accompanied by an adult.

While many Deluxe Resorts house resident spas onsite, the Grand Floridian Spa is currently the only one operating. However, there are several spas near Disney World found at Good Neighbor Hotels, like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, for instance.

Related: Disney Finally Brings Back Luxury Offering to Beloved Resort

Behind-the-Scenes Tours

There are many select touring extras Guests can sign up for at Disney World. However, more times than not, such offerings are available only to certain Guests who meet a minimum age requirement. The Keys to the Kingdom tour at Magic Kingdom Park, for instance, does not allow Guests under 16 to participate. Animal Kingdom’s Wild Africa Trek restricts anyone under eight from participating. Reasons for such age requirements include duration, the amount of walking/activity involved, and other factors, like not wanting to ruin the magic for certain Guests.

Related: What to Know About Hiring a VIP Tour Guide at Disney World

Are you aware of other not-so-kid-friendly places or activities around Disney World that our readers should know? Tell us about them in the comments.