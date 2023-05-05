Once upon a time, there was an all-too-common misconception that Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, catered exclusively to kids.

However, this myth has been proven wrong over the years, with ongoing expansions into more adult-centered interests. These include certain activities that may not particularly appeal to children, live entertainment offerings to rival those in the greater Orlando and Tampa areas (or even in bustling Miami), and an impressive—now distinguishable—bar and dining scene.

As for the dining scene, particularly, let it be known that Disney World is still heavily focused on family togetherness, including magical meals meant to be shared and cherished by children and adults alike. But there are just some dining experiences that are better done as a couple or even as a party comprised exclusively of adult members. Here’s a look at six Disney Dining Experiences that are better without the kiddos.

The Edison

During the daytime, this steampunk-themed eatery, on location at Disney Springs, is fun for diners of all ages to come out and enjoy. From the fun industrial props and décor to a host of “reinvented” American classic cuisine picks, The Edison is great to enjoy with kids during lunchtime, particularly.

Things get a little more lavish later in the day, though, and there’s even a dress code that comes into play at dinnertime. Furthermore, no Guests under 21 are even permitted on the scene when the live entertainment happenings begin at 10 p.m.

Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto

Disney World Restaurants don’t always come in conventional restaurant formats. Sometimes they take the form of lavish lounges, like this optimal suggestion over at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Let it be known that children are welcome to join parents for a host of Island-inspired light bites and appetizers, as well as non-alcoholic “mocktails” from its afternoon opening time on through 8 p.m. In truth, many families find great joy in coming out and experiencing the elaborate atmosphere and in-house special effects in tandem with specific drink orders. But after 8 p.m., it becomes a strictly aged 21 and over operation.

Toledo—Tapas, Steak & Seafood

Unlike the aforementioned examples, there are no age restrictions for this signature Spanish-inspired dinner operation, housed atop the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. In fact, they even offer kids’ appetizers à la carte and create-your-own-entrée selections exclusively for younger diners.

Honestly, though, this upscale dining venue is more appreciated by older visitors who can admire the scenic views, spirited drink pairings alongside culinary masterpieces, and overall fancy experience. In addition to featured entrées, there’s even a Chef’s Signature Dinner for Two option, alluding to the idea that this makes a perfect date night consideration.

Monsieur Paul

This signature establishment based within the France Pavilion of the World Showcase in EPCOT welcomes any Guest aged 10 and older to delight in its dinnertime engagements. But given its wine and dine focus of pairing palatable French cuisine classics with corresponding drink accompaniments, it’s not really one that children are likely to enjoy. Not only that, but the prix-fixe menu, which hovers around $200 (along with the established dress code), pegs this as being a more adult-exclusive rendering.

Enchanted Rose

Given its Beauty and the Beast (1991/2017) theming, this upscale lounge at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa may seem like the perfect place to bring the kids. It’s true that Guests of all ages are welcome here, but don’t be fooled into thinking it’s as family-oriented as Be Our Guest Restaurant over at Magic Kingdom Park. This is essentially a lounge that doesn’t even open until 3:30 p.m. Furthermore, the food offerings are somewhat limited regarding what traditionally appeals to younger taste buds. But for adults, there are many excellent lighter bite options that go great with the lounge’s featured libations and exclusive signature cocktails.

Victoria & Albert’s Restaurant

Realistically, this notable AAA Five Diamond Award-winning establishment—again located at the Grand Floridian—is probably an off-the-table option for most adults, let alone children. Be that as it may, children under 10 aren’t even permitted to dine here.

The Dining Room at Victoria & Albert’s is undeniably the most refined dinnertime experience a Guest can have at Walt Disney World Resort. But it requires adherence to one of the strictest dress codes, savoring a multi-course meal spanning hours on end, and paying for one of the most expensive meals you’ll ever know. It’s simply not an experience that most children would want to be bothered with, nor most adults who are more often looking for a relaxing vacation without the pomp and circumstance.

In truth, there are very few areas throughout Disney World, dining establishments and otherwise, that do not welcome children. But again, there are specific options that are less appealing to younger visitors. You know your children best, so depending on each one’s own unique interests, you may have your own opinion on which options are and aren’t a good fit.

