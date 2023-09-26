Universal Park Enforces Immediate Ban as Wait Times Soar Beyond 300 Minutes

A new ban has arrived for Universal Park after wait times soared past 300 minutes for a famous Halloween event.

Universal Park Enforces New Ban

Universal Orlando Resort has various attractions, experiences, hotels, and more.

Another adrenaline-pumping experience is happening right now at Universal Studios Florida. We’re talking about Halloween Horror Nights 32, which takes place on select nights from now through November 4. Some nights have sold out, so if you’re hoping to snag some tickets, now would be the time.

Halloween Horror Nights Ban Now in Effect

The ban has explicitly dealt with HHN 32 at Universal Studios in Florida. The other day, influencers and other news outlets reported that guests could no longer take photos of the scare actors throughout the scare zones.

The original post by Theme Park Express stated the following:

Not allowed to take pictures in zones anymore apparently. As soon as I pulled out my phone I had a TM yelling at me to keep moving and not stop. I understand crowd control but dang!

Then, the following day, the same account on Twitter (X) mentioned the following:

Regarding this post. It seems like others have had the same experience particularly in this zone. I understand crowd control needs to be maintained but coming up next to me and yelling “don’t stop keep moving!” repeatedly in my ear as I’m taking a 2 second photo is not it.

Other influencers and guests were also reporting the same ban taking place for them. Many were perplexed why Universal would enforce a prohibition right during the HHN 32 season. It could be due to this event’s popularity over the years.

Why Is This Ban Taking Place at This Universal Park?

Aside from select nights selling out this past weekend and week, Universal is dealing with an overcrowding crisis. Reports are coming in that wait times for the haunted houses throughout the weekends and weekdays climb up to 200 or 300 minutes.

Looking At The Wait Times On A SOLD OUT Night Like

Guests have discussed this overcrowding crisis on social media during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort. As you can see from the above tweet, wait times have skyrocketed to over 300 minutes. Folks began to discuss options for Universal as to how this crisis could be fixed for future events.

Yes, Horror Nights has a crowding issue, I’m not sure IOA is the answer. If you’re like me and experienced a busy night during the IOA days, you’ll understand why. Also IOA is impeded slightly by lack of venues, especially now.

Emotionally prepare for next year's prices! https://t.co/pKVJLUJFS4 — Greggo MONSTER Rants 🐀 (@GreggoMovieRant) September 24, 2023

Ding! If HHN is too crowded, the easiest solution is the only viable one: increased prices. Stiffled sales wont happen, & Uni doesnt have space to expand the event, not that theyd want the management nightmare of a 2-park event anyways. Emotionally prepare for next year’s prices!

The overcrowding issue has been one for quite some time now. But with COVID restrictions finally ending this year, more and more guests are flocking to the parks during significant events like HHN 32. One could also argue that the number of guests has increased exponentially with the introduction of multi-day tickets to the event.

Another aspect of the news of more crowds and higher wait times during HHN could be the lack of higher prices for the event. Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort has $150-$200 Halloween event tickets. Universal currently has their tickets on most nights being around $85, with some days going up to $120.

The Importance of Crowd Control at Universal Studios During Halloween Horror Nights

With the ban of not being able to take photos with or of the scare actors throughout the scare zones now in effect, Universal is attempting to ensure that guests are moving in an orderly fashion so as not to cause any blockades or problems throughout the zones, especially for the scare actors who have to walk around and do their job.

At Universal Orlando Resort, there’s something for everyone.