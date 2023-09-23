Ron DeSantis Scores Significant Victory as Disney World Faces Setback in Landmark Lawsuit

The ongoing battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Reedy Creek board and Walt Disney World takes a hard turn for the House of Mouse.

Disney World and DeSantis’ Board – The Lawsuit Heard Around the World

For those unaware, Walt Disney World (WDW) and its governing district have been in a landmark lawsuit for quite some time.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) has initiated legal action against Disney. The lawsuit contends that Disney’s February agreement, which restored the company’s authority, was a clandestine arrangement that contravened state law, rendering it null and void. Furthermore, the CFTOD is seeking a determination that the development agreements between Disney and the former Reedy Creek board, sanctioned just before the transition to the CFTOD board, are also invalid.

In response, Disney filed a lawsuit on April 26, 2023, naming Governor DeSantis, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and the CFTOD board as defendants. Disney alleges that Governor DeSantis violated the company’s First Amendment rights.

A Florida judge recently ruled against Disney in its dispute with Governor DeSantis. This ruling clears the way for the CFTOD to proceed with its case. Should the agreements be declared void, the CFTOD has indicated that it would substantially undermine Disney’s federal lawsuit against Governor DeSantis.

Disney Backtracks on Key Claims

DeSantis was dealt with a significant win just last week when it was announced that WDW had decided to backtrack on critical claims in the lawsuit filed, which can be read here. But for reference, here is the section that Disney was looking to remove from the case:

House Bill 9B, like Senate Bill 4C, was a law designed to target Disney and Disney alone. It shifted the power to select the District’s board from the District’s landowners, including its majority landowner, Disney, to the

Governor—to enable him to punish Disney for its protected speech about House Bill 1557. In comments to reporters on February 8, 2023, Governor DeSantis said of House Bill 9B: “There’s a new sheriff in town and that’s just the way it’s going to be.”53

The conflict between Governor DeSantis and Disney commenced last year when, under mounting internal and external pressures, Disney publicly opposed a state law prohibiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in lower grades, a policy commonly called “Don’t Say Gay.”

As WDW asked the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) to allow them to take back that claim and several others, the CFTOD denied the request initially but then later on decided to vote on allowing Disney World to take back those claims tarnishing DeSantis and his reputation.

Removing these claims means a significant victory for Ron DeSantis as the 2024 Presidential elections are one year away, and the Florida Governor hopes to have considerable momentum to throw his hat into the Republican Party nominees.

The CFTOD had this to say about the claims being removed:

We are pleased that Disney backtracked on these legal claims against the district in their federal case. Disney’s latest legal move puts them in line with the position of what the district has been advocating for months now: that these matters should be decided in state court. We hope this helps expedite justice for the people of Florida.

Inside The Magic is following this lawsuit with great intent, and as more news is revealed, we will ensure our coverage is on time. Come back for more in the coming months.

