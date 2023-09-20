Free Transportation System Returns to Disney World After 42 Months

Things have officially returned to normal following the Walt Disney World Resort closure of the tram systems for guests to and from certain parks.

Disney World Trams Post COVID

Before the global pandemic (COVID-19) struck the world and shut things down for a couple of months, Disney World had a tram system in place to assist in getting guests to and from the parks to their vehicles as most parks would fill up with guests driving their cars to the resort.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walt Disney World decided to suspend the operation of parking trams at all four of its theme parks back in March 2020. This precautionary measure was taken to ensure the safety of guests and cast members alike. When the parks eventually reopened several months later, the suspension of tram services continued, primarily due to the need for physical distancing and challenges related to labor shortages.

The phased return of parking trams began in December 2021, marking a positive step toward normalcy. Magic Kingdom welcomed back the trams in 2021 and Animal Kingdom in 2022. Now, with a commitment to enhancing guest convenience, Disney has officially announced that the trams will return to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in September. While the exact date has yet to be disclosed, this move is sure to be welcomed by park visitors.

It’s worth noting that Walt Disney World Resort offers a range of complimentary transportation options between its parks, including the convenience of monorails, buses, and boats, ensuring that guests can easily navigate the expansive resort.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT Tram System Returns for Guests

This morning, the Disney World tram system officially returned to Hollywood Studios and EPCOT after 42 months (3.5 years).

Trams are running with guests at EPCOT today #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/24WL43vl6A — MouseWait (@MouseWait) September 20, 2023

The tram system was brought back to both parks today after nearly four years of being shut down due to the global COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. For folks who might know about this free transportation system at Walt Disney World Resort, here’s some information that might help you.

The Disney World parking tram system is an essential transportation service designed to streamline guests’ journeys from the expansive parking lots to the entrances of the theme parks. Here’s a step-by-step overview of how this system operates:

Arrival at the Parking Lot: Upon arriving at one of the Disney World theme parks, guests are directed to park their vehicles in the designated parking lots. Given the size and popularity of these parks, the parking lots are typically quite extensive.

Tram Loading Area: After safely parking their cars, guests proceed to the tram loading area near the parking lot’s entrance. This area features well-organized queue sections, each marked with designated tram stops.

Boarding the Trams: The trams are open-air vehicles that can be likened to charming trolleys or quaint trains. Guests line up at the tram stops, awaiting the next available tram. These trams are thoughtfully maintained, ensuring passenger comfort, and are designed to accommodate many guests.

Tram Route Through the Parking Lot: Once on board, the tram embarks on a designated route through the parking lot. It adheres to scheduled stops, allowing passengers to embark and disembark as needed. Tram operators play a pivotal role by providing important safety instructions and occasionally sharing park activities and event announcements.

Arrival at the Park Entrance: The tram journey continues until it reaches the transportation hub near the theme park entrance. At this juncture, passengers alight from the tram and proceed to the park’s security and ticketing areas. This seamless tram service is particularly beneficial for guests traveling with young children or with substantial belongings.

Disney also offers the monorail system, a different but free means of transportation to and from the parks. The Disney monorail system is provided at specific Disney World locations. Guests can take the Walt Disney World monorail system from Grand Floridian Resort, Contemporary Resort, Disneys’ Polynesian Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort, and Magic Kingdom Park. The monorail system does not run through Disney Springs, Animal Kingdom Disney Park, and Hollywood Studios Disney Park.

The Disney Skyliner is another free means of transportation for guests to enjoy while vacationing at WDW. If you’re staying at a Disney Resort that does not offer any of these means of transportation, there will be other Disney World transportation options, like the shuttles you can take to Disney World Park.