Report Alleges ‘Universal’ Park Is Stealing Disney Resort Employees

Could a theme park war have broken out between a Disney resort and a potential Universal park? One report says yes. Here’s what’s going on.

Which Disney Resort Is the Report Mentioning?

The report in question mentions Disneyland Paris Resort in France. The Disney Resort has had some uphill battles since the year started, with financial statements indicating that the park has finally crossed the $2.5 billion threshold after battling the global pandemic that shut the world down in 2020.

But the Resort has also had its fair share of troubles since January 2023. For instance, the Disneyland Resort broke out in cast member strikes earlier in the year after Walt Disney World Resort had their cast member strikes similarly take place. Unlike the United States, this park dealt with heightened security and clashes between guests during the strikes and protests. The protests shut down the gardens for extended periods, which brought the guest experience down by a lot.

Aside from these strikes were the pass holders who, in early summer, decided to exit in mass quantities due to the lack of offerings and the hefty price tag that Disney decided to mention just days before the passes were made available to guests. The overall guest experience hasn’t been the same for Disneyland Paris since the start of this year.

What Is the Report Saying? (Rumors Only at This Time)

TheMainStreetNews on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned in a rumor report released just a few days ago how Disneyland Paris is now allegedly losing an unknown number of cast members, primarily managers, to a theme park that is being considered to be bought out by Universal Parks Destination and Experiences.

It has been rumoured that “Universal in Spain” has been recruiting Disneyland Paris workers. These would be managers of sorts. This further expands the Universal v PortAventura rumours…

PortAventura World is a central theme park in Spain. The theme park recently came out and mentioned how they are looking to be bought out, and word around the theme park community is that Universal is eyeing to purchase this place for a potential expansion of their parks worldwide. PortAventura World is an entertainment resort in Salou and Vila-Seca, Tarragona, on the Costa Daurada in Catalonia, Spain.

If purchased by Universal Parks and Resorts, then this would mean Disneyland Paris, which isn’t too far from Spain, would have direct competition for this demographic market in this region.

More fuel is being added to the rumor as, from the report above, the potential “Universal” park is eyeing Disney cast members and employees to create some kind of market competition in the future.

The news of Disney employees jumping ship and heading over to this potential upcoming Universal park, if it’s bought out soon, would create a new war against Disney and Universal. Back here in the States, a war is brewing or already brewing as Universal is gearing up to open what many call a “Disney killer” theme park, Epic Universe, in the summer of 2025.

It’s no surprise that Universal if they purchase this theme park in Spain, would want to recruit former or current Disney cast members in managerial roles to assist in revamping this theme park. Seeing how Disneyland Paris is currently experiencing an assortment of issues across its gardens, it would make sense for specific individuals looking for a better opportunity to leave this Disney Resort and venture off toward the possibility of working for Disney’s direct competitor, Universal.

But this is merely speculation and rumors and should only be taken with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed yet from Universal’s side on their stance on potentially buying this theme park in Spain. But time will tell, and Inside The Magic will be here every step of the way to cover the news on this exciting matter.

What are your thoughts on this matter? Will Universal purchase PortAventura World? Should Disney cast members jump ship and head on over to this potentially new Universal Park in the future?