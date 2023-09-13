Universal Allegedly Set to Purchase Popular Theme Park and Create Mega Resort

If the rumors are true, Universal Studios could be about to expand its theme park empire into Europe.

The Walt Disney Company may own eight of the world’s top 20 most-visited theme parks – and license out another two at Tokyo Disney Resort – but Universal owns four.

As of 2022, Islands of Adventure (currently the world’s second most popular amusement park), Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan all rank in the top 20. In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will open its newest park, Epic Universe, which is sure to climb up the rankings in no time thanks to a combo of attractions inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Nintendo, and more.

But Univeral is nowhere near done yet. As well as its four most popular theme parks, the company currently operates two additional resorts – Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Beijing – both of which are set to receive serious investment over the next few years.

The latter is said to be receiving a second park and a water park. Meanwhile, Universal Studios Singapore will debut Minion Land in 2024 and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in 2025.

Earlier this year, rumors spread that Universal had its eyes on a new continent: Europe. Back in the 1990s, Universal purchased shares in PortAventura – a 294-acre theme park resort located an hour away from Barcelona in Catalonia, Spain. While the park was briefly rebranded as Universal’s Port Aventura, Universal sold its shares in 2004, with the resort dropping the “Universal” name a year later.

In January, it was reported that Universal had filed a new trademark in Europe with Spanish as the second registered language. Many began to theorize that this meant Universal was looking to repurchase PortAventura.

While nothing came of the rumor then, the odds now seem to have tipped in Universal’s favor. Yesterday (September 12), Spanish news outlet CincoDías reported that PortAventura is officially for sale.

Since Universal sold its interest in PortAventura, the resort has expanded massively. In 2017, it added a second theme park known as Ferrari Land. This is the world’s second Ferrari-themed park after Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and is home to Europe’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, Red Force.

Acquiring the resort – which also contains a water park, six hotels, and a convention center – won’t come cheap. CincoDías claims owners are looking for €1000 million ($1.07 billion).

For now, Universal is yet to confirm that they’ll be putting in a bid. However, theme park fans have suspected that Universal will try to conquer Europe for years now – especially considering that this is currently the only continent where Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products has a presence, and Universal Destinations & Experiences does not.

Some had hoped this would take the shape of a brand-new park in Paris to capitalize on the tourism that’s already built up around Disneyland Paris. Whether it’s France, Spain, or beyond, one thing’s certain: Europe is more than ready for its own Universal Studios.

