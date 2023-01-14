Already Outpacing Disney, Universal Planning Even More Expansion

Universal Parks & Resorts are getting even bigger.

The biggest competition to The Walt Disney Company in Parks & Resort, Universal has been hard at work attempting to catch Disney over the last several years.

Universal Orlando Resort– which is home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay– will be opening an all-new theme park in 2025, named Epic Universe. In addition, Universal Orlando has introduced new attractions each year, including the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and The Bourne Stuntacular.

Out west, Universal Studios Hollywood is set to open Super Nintendo World in just a matter of weeks. When the land opens, it will be the staple attraction of the theme park.

If Epic Universe, the addition of Super Nintendo World at both Resorts, and many new attractions and hotels weren’t enough, Universal made a massive announcement this week that it would be building two new theme parks.

One will be located in Frisco, Texas and will be around the size of Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The theme park will have a focus on families with young children.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Parks & Resorts plans to bring a new concept for families with young children to Frisco, Texas!

JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Parks & Resorts plans to bring a new concept for families with young children to Frisco, Texas! pic.twitter.com/5rsAyEAcMO — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 11, 2023

If that experience wasn’t enough, Universal also announced that it would be expanding in Las Vegas with a year-round experience based on its horror properties. That’s right, Halloween Horror Nights all year long.

JUST ANNOUNCED: we're bringing an entirely new year-round horror experience to you, Las Vegas.

JUST ANNOUNCED: we're bringing an entirely new year-round horror experience to you, Las Vegas. 😈 pic.twitter.com/76d7iV1RsQ — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) January 11, 2023

But, it doesn’t seem that Universal is done there.

Universal Parks and Resorts has filed a trademark, suggesting that it will look into re-purchasing ProtAventura Park.

Merlin’s Beard! shared the trademark on Twitter.

Universal Parks and Resorts have filed a trademark on the https:// euipo.europa.eu website. The second registered language is Spanish. Rumours suggest that Universal Parks and Resorts may be looking at re-purchasing PortAventura Park located in Salou, Spain.

Universal Parks and Resorts have filed a trademark on the https://t.co/9tOnJq7hhc website. The second registered language is Spanish. Rumours suggest that Universal Parks and Resorts may be looking at re-purchasing PortAventura Park located in Salou, Spain. pic.twitter.com/bpV1WbDBp6 — Merlin's Beard! (@merlins_bearduk) January 12, 2023

If this is true, Universal would reestablish itself in Europe, giving it a Parks in Europe, Asia, and North America.

