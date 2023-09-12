Violent Brawl Breaks Out at Theme Park During Line-Cutting Incident

A violent brawl broke out at a popular theme park after guests were accused of line-jumping, with the entire fight caught on camera.

Theme parks are places where guests are encouraged to lose themselves in immersive experiences and have fun at thrilling attractions. From Universal Studios to Walt Disney World, there’s no end in sight to the incredible list of theme parks not just in America but around the world. The Walt Disney Company owns and operates a total of 12 theme parks around the world, with Universal Studios operating a total of seven.

Despite the rules and regulations guests are supposed to follow while inside theme parks, accidents do happen from time to time. However, what happened recently at Ferrari Land is an absolutely disgusting and horrifying reminder of what can happen when two or more guests come to a disagreement that words just won’t fix.

Located an hour away from Barcelona in Salou on the Costa Dorada is PortAventura World Park. This theme park destination is dedicated to the legendary Italian luxury car manufacturing firm Ferrari, featuring rides, attractions, and theming directly inspired by the iconic car.

As a new report reveals, multiple guests waiting in line engaged in a violent brawl.

Line-cutting is something we all hate to see, whether we’re at Six Flags or Disnyeland, but unfortunately, it’s just not possible to put a stop it this heinous activity. This is reportedly what started the fight. One witness criticized the park’s lack of security, saying, “No security guard, no park manager controlling.” The incident happened on Monday, with a video of the incident going viral.

The fight involved three different men and started after a guest was accused of line jumping. The full video can be seen below:

PortAventura managers stated that they condemn violent behavior, telling the local press, “As soon as we were informed about this incident, we acted rapidly and comprehensively by immediately expelling all those involved.” Police were informed, but no arrests were made at this time. Fistfights are not all that rare, even at Universal Studios and Walt Disney World. In the last few months alone, we’ve seen multiple fistfights and brawls break out at “The Most magical Place on Earth.”

Earlier this summer, a violent brawl was caught on camera in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Another fight occurred just outside of Magic Kingdom. As we said, theme parks have rules and regulations to not only keep guests safe but employees as well. However, it’s up to guests to actually follow and listen to these rules, and unfortunately, that’s not always what happens.

