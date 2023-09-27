Disney World Nightmare: Child Removed After Father’s ‘Insane’ Behavior on Attraction

After behaving erratically at a Disney World attraction, a father is called out across all social media channels and platforms. The behavior led to one child’s worst nightmare.

Disney World – The Place Where Dreams, and Sometimes Nightmares, Come True

Disney World is a world-renowned entertainment complex located in Orlando, Florida. It is officially known as the Walt Disney World Resort and is often called Disney World. This vast and magical destination is owned and operated by The Walt Disney Company and was opened on October 1, 1971. It has since become one of the most popular vacation destinations worldwide.

At the heart of Disney World is the Magic Kingdom, a theme park that features iconic attractions like Cinderella Castle, Space Mountain, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Disney World also includes three other major theme parks: EPCOT, known for its technological innovation and international pavilions; Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Disneys Hollywood Studios), focusing on the world of entertainment, movies, and TV; and Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disneys Animal Kingdom), which combines a traditional theme park with a real animal conservation focus.

In addition to these parks, Disney World offers numerous resorts, water parks (such as Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water park), a shopping and dining district called Disney Springs, and a wide range of dining options, from quick service to fine dining.

Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – The Nightmare That Ensued

Aside from all the wonderful and magical things mentioned above about Walt Disney World Resort (WDW), sometimes bad things happen even in the most magical places on earth. Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, a Star Wars ride that opened in May of 2011 at WDW, takes passengers (guests) on a turbulent trip across the galaxy. Guests get to ride alongside C-3PO and R2-D2 as you all attempt to return a spy to the Rebel Alliance safely.

The ride is pretty standard: you get in a queue, wait in line like everyone else, and eventually board the attraction and wait for the cast members to secure you properly. Booking can be tedious, but staying safe while riding theme park attractions is essential. Sometimes, not everyone is aware of such rules and policies.

Please be advised that the narrative presented in this article is derived from an individual’s personal experience as a guest at Disney parks. It is essential to recognize that each guest encounter is distinct, and this article may not necessarily reflect the perspective or stance of Inside the Magic regarding Disney Park operations.

A father is being called out across social media after reacting in an “insane” manner right before Star Tours began. In a video circulating, you can see a father acting odd towards being concerned about the safety harness for the attraction.

craziest star tours EVER boarded 254p, didnt start til 305p this dad was yelling my sons’ wont lock! kid was saying dad please stop… cm & guests saying “pls sit down, its not locked yet” when it started, the spy was the kid who got off😭 everyone died laughing. shoutout cm🤣 pic.twitter.com/pORSdW5s6B — Veloci J Pumpkins. any ?’s (@VelociJP) September 25, 2023

@VelociJP on X, formerly Twitter, posted the above tweet, mentioning their “craziest” Star Tours experience “ever.” There is a small video snippet to the right where, if clicked, you can hear the father attempt to remove his son from the attraction. Allegedly, the child was embarrassed as guests and cast members told the father repeatedly to sit down as the locking mechanism for the safety harness was not locked in place yet.

Of course, it’s every child’s nightmare to be caught in public getting embarrassed by their parent. And if it happens at Disney World, you will never forget this experience. Although the father acted concerned for their son, tons of comments across social media platforms called the father’s behavior “erratic” and “insane.” Unfortunately, this is one experience that a child will never forget.

But this Disney World park is still a sight to behold. Hollywood Studios (some refer to it as Hollywood Studio) is a great place to enjoy the Disney experience. The crowds aren’t too bad for most guests. Unlike Magic Kingdom Park, this Disney park has different options for guests of all ages.

Options include using their ticket to visit Toy Story Land.