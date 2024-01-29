Disney Files Permit to Build at Vacant Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

A new permit indicates Disney will soon be addressing its now-empty Starcruiser experience.

Related: NEW Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Revealed for Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney Company has filed a new permit for its shuttered Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, indicating some new work will be done soon at this location.

The Galactic Starcruiser held its maiden voyage on March 1, 2022, ushering in a brand new era for the Walt Disney World Resort, or so we thought. The Galactic Starcruiser was envisioned as the “next step” in terms of theme park entertainment experiences, providing guests with a story-rich and immersive Star Wars environment to get lost in and explore. However, tragedy would strike a little over a year later, in September 2023, when Disney announced it would be closing its Galactic Starcruiser experience permanently. The general assumption was that this experience was just too expensive, and guests were not booking trips aboard the fictional Halcyon starcruiser at the expected rate.

Since its closure, it’s been unclear what Disney plans on doing with the space. However, a new permit may give fans some insight into the future of the Galactic Starcruiser.

Related: New ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Trailer Features Surprise Return of OG Character

According to a new report from Wdwmagic, Disney is gearing up for some type of construction project at the defunct location. The permit involves Sunstate Awning & Graphic Design, which is a Florida-based company that specializes in custom fabric and awnings.

It’s unknown if this permit includes work being done on the outside or inside of the building. This is all the information that the new permit provides, leaving fans in the dark as to what exactly Disney plans to do, but it’s still an interesting development.

Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was innovative for many reasons, with Disney providing guests with an ultra-immersive hotel/cruise ship hybrid experience, all based on Disney’s sequel trilogy of Star Wars films. Guests would encounter all types of characters, good and bad during their stay, like Rey, Kylo Ren, and, of course, a multitude of First Order Stormtroopers. The Galactic Starcruiser was also innovative in how it connected with the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort, with Starcruiser guests having direct access to their own immersive transportation to and from the theme park.

However, it was simply too expensive for a large portion of guests, costing the average family around $5200 for the two-day, two-night experience. It became very obvious that Disney was not hitting the number of bookings that had been expected or required to ensure the Galactic Starcruiser remained afloat, with deals and discounts being issued just months after its grand opening.

Disney executives have been quite coy about what guests can expect to happen to the Galactic Starcruiser, with Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, issuing a vague but interesting comment.

“No hints yet, but something will happen.”

Did you get to experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser?