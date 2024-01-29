NEW Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Revealed for Walt Disney World

A new Pirates of the Caribbean attraction has been revealed for the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida.

Debuting at Disney Springs, the new Pirates of the Caribbean attraction allows guests to become sailors of the seven seas themselves. The location features a Pirates-themed set and props for guests to have their chance to follow in the steps of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Shared on Instagram by Disney Springs and Disney PhotoPass, the experience is now available for guests to enjoy at Disney World’s retail and recreation area. The location had previously been dedicated to a Haunted Mansion photo opportunity, but now the pirates have well and truly taken over.

Dead men tell no tales… you read that in the voice, didn’t you?! Set sail to the #DisneyPhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs for some photos, savvy? We promise our treasure isn’t cursed!

Images revealed by Disney show guests can helm the ship and scoop up gold treasure, all with a backdrop of a giant beached vessel. Individual shots and group shots are welcome. Following a price increase in October 2023, Disney’s PhotoPass service, Memory Maker, begins at $75 for one day, with advanced prices for a whole trip at $185 and purchases during or after vacation coming in at $210.

Memory Maker is a good way to ensure all the magical moments a guest experiences–like the new Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disney Springs–are together in one place, ready to be downloaded, shared on social media, and printed.

Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most iconic and popular attractions at the theme parks–so much so that candles have been made in its name and other, more unruly, guests have collected and drank its water. No one should put their hands in the attraction water (read this cautionary tale about a guest losing fingers on the ride; it involved hot dogs), let alone drink it. Listen to the cast members: keep everything inside the vehicle at all times.

The popularity of Pirates of the Caribbean is enduring. The attraction has been present in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland since 1973 and even went on to inspire the hit Walt Disney Studios feature films of the same name. Propelled by the charismatic turn of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise has given guests even more reasons to love this dark boat ride at the Disney park.

And for a truly swashbuckling experience, a new Pirates of the Caribbean theme park is reportedly coming to Wallilabou in 2025.

