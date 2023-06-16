When a Guest enters the Walt Disney World Resort, they expect to leave with everything intact, and we’re not just talking items like bags and strollers, but actual body parts.

The Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) is one of the most visited theme park Resorts on the globe. In fact, Magic Kingdom Park — Disney’s leading destination, complete with Cinderella Castle — is the most visited theme park in the world.

For over 50 years, Magic Kingdom has welcomed Guests to its multiple lands, home to many popular attractions like Space Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight. And in that 50 years, Disney World continued to expand with EPCOT, then Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

At present, Disney World boasts over 25 hotel Resorts, four theme parks, two Disney water parks, and the Disney Springs dining and retail area.

Despite its popularity, Disney World is not free of contention. Ever since the Disney Parks reopened, changes implemented under the leadership of former CEO Bob Chapek have caused ire among fans of the Resort.

From the installation of Park Pass and the 2 p.m. Park Hopper requirements to the removal of the free FastPass+ service in favor of the paid Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections, the Disney Resort’s reputation for delivering consistent magic has taken a hit in the last few years.

That said, Disney Parks endure, as they always have, attracting all ages through its gates.

Unfortunately, though, for one Guest who visited the Disney World Resort, an incident at a classic attraction would leave them fingerless.

Veteran’s Fingers Sliced Off on Classic Disney World Attraction

According to a former Cast Member, a retired British Army colonel was riding Pirates of the Caribbean in Magic Kingdom before noon when he approached another Disney World employee in the gift shop to alert them to the fact he had exited the ride missing digits.

The TikTok from @SweatyOracle describes the incident that happened in 2014. They say that after coming from the unloading area, the Guest held up his hand and told the Cast Member he had left his fingers behind on the classic Disney World attraction.

The Guest reportedly took full responsibility for his actions, considering he had his hands outside of the boat when ride operators clearly state to keep all hands and legs inside the vehicle. According to the story, the first batch of employees after the initial Cast Member to talk with the Guest were… the Disney lawyers.

And if a man losing his fingers on Pirates of the Caribbean wasn’t strange enough, the TikTok creator added that Cast Members discovered where the issue was by using hot dogs on sticks to see if they would make it through the ride without being chopped up.

Not long after the tests, the attraction — which is found in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland — reopened to Guests, fingers, and hot dogs still swimming in the water.

But that wouldn’t be the only time fingers were taken by the classic attraction. Per a Disney World incident release, the Miami New Times reported that a 12-year-old boy also suffered lacerations on four fingers while riding Pirates of the Caribbean.

Guests putting limbs outside of vehicles or even completely climbing out of rides is not uncommon at Disney Parks. Across both Disney World and Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California), Guests would often place bare feet or hands in ride water or even collect said water from Pirates of the Caribbean and the now-defunct Splash Mountain to drink or sell.

Of course, there are times when exiting an attraction is necessary. If a ride experiences malfunctions or technical difficulties, then Guests may be required to unload from the vehicles under the supervision of Cast Members. This has happened in multiple attractions, including Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Hollywood Studios, and even The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh at Magic Kingdom.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of many popular Disney World attractions; others include Big Thunder Moutain Railroad, Spaceship Earth, Slinky Dog Dash, Avatar Flight of Passage, Jungle Cruise, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

