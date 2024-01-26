‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Theme Park Confirmed, Opening in 2025

A Pirates of the Caribbean theme park is coming – and it’ll be in the actual Caribbean.

Disney has attempted several theme park movie adaptations over the years, but none have been as successful as Pirates of the Caribbean. Borrowing several elements of the Disneyland attraction we all know and love, the franchise’s five films birthed the phenomenon that is Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and broke multiple box office records.

While large portions of the series were filmed in Hollywood, the first installment famously also filmed on location in the Caribbean itself. From October 2002 through to March 2003, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines served as the backdrop for in Port Royal, Tortuga, and Rumrunner’s Isle, with hundreds of the island’s residents serving as extras in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2005).

Now, the island is capitalizing on its film fame by opening the world’s first Pirates of the Caribbean theme park in 2025. Saint Vincent’s Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, confirmed plans to the St. Vincent Times yesterday (January 25).

This year, we will explore and conceptualize designs for a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed park at Wallilabou,” James said. “It is important that we look at how we can further develop our tourism product offering. We have to ensure that we have all of the right services and sites that meet quality standards to ensure that people who come to the destination can really see the true benefit of our product.”

Initial plans for the park reportedly include “a restaurant, pool, and more,” as well as some of the famous sets used in the films. Some of the most iconic scenes filmed in Saint Vincent include Jack Sparrow’s arrival into Port Royal on a sinking boat and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) saving Jack from a hanging at the end of Curse of the Black Pearl. The sequence in which Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) are abandoned on an old rumrunners’ island was also filmed at Saint Vincent’s Petit Tabac.

Visitors to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines can already visit several sets that still stand nearly 20 years after the series started filming. The St. Vincent Times reports that the park – which will assumedly not be affiliated with Disney – will incorporate the Pirates of the Caribbean movie motif.

