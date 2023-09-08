Johnny Depp “Owns” Captain Jack Sparrow, Supporters Say

After hearing about the replacement of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor getting axed from the role, fans rallied to say that Johnny Depp owns Captain Jack Sparrow and that the franchise cannot continue without him.

Pirates of the Caribbean’s Johnny Depp Is No More

The article about Johnny Depp getting replaced by a horror icon made waves. After getting the boot from the Pirates of the Caribbean, the actor took a worse hit, this time from Warner Bros.

Together, the incidences show that Mr. Depp, despite his return to Dior, is having a struggle after the Amber Heard allegations and the new Netflix documentary. Even Tim Burton is turning from Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp Returns to Fragrance Line

According to CNN, Johnny Depp is set to continue as the face of Dior, a role he previously undertook. It’s an opportunity for the actor Johnny Depp to remain in the public eye without the pressure of Hollywood, Los Angeles, and rumors about Amber Heard governing the entertainer’s life.

In response to the article noting that the actor got cut, most rallied behind him, finding that Johnny Depp owns the character Captain Jack Sparrow. Though the entertainer has strong ties to everyone from Alice Cooper to Kate Moss to Amber Heard, the closest link seems to be to the icon Captain Jack.

Johnny Depp Career

With an impressive acting resume, ranging from work in the United States to “Hollywood Vampires” tours, Johnny Depp is iconic. Pirates of the Caribbean was just the start, as the actor worked on other projects. Whether it’s the upcoming Jeanne Du Barry or a more popular franchise, the entertainer continues working.

Among the many are Edward Scissorhands, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Finding Neverland, and Chocolat. The actor Johnny Depp worked with JK Rowling’s pieces, but despite many successes as a musician and entertainer, it seems the actor continues to struggle.

Johnny Depp remains set to continue with Jeanne Du Barry. However, it looks like the director Tim Burton and the major Hollywood Hill studios in Los Angeles are turning their backs on the icon. The remaining support? Johnny Depp fan unrest.

Johnny Depp Fan Reactions

Per the comments on the article released by Inside the Magic, respondents made some noise:

“I won’t watch Pirates without Johnny. He created Jack, so I would think he owns the character, not Disney. ” – Eevee J

” – Eevee J “If Depp is not Captain Jack Sparrow, I for one will not watch the new movie!!!” – J.D.

The general essence was that Johnny Depp effectively “owns” the character because he’s what made Pirates of the Caribbean great in the first place. There was the defamation case after the Johnny Depp film and music success.

Fans Protecting Johnny Depp’s Reputation Against Defamation

It got dredged back up with defamation and clearly impacted the working ties with Tim Burton, where Johnny Depp acted alongside Helena Bonham Carter, among others. Fans continue to rally in support of Johnny Depp, with Risse M. saying, “(…) I myself am a domestic abuse survivor. And as it turns out, so is Mr. Depp.”

Despite the trial, social media, and other challenges, these sentiments carry for many. It appears that the overwhelming number of fans believe that Johnny Depp owns Captain Jack Sparrow. Recent news shows that this dissent actually led to the cancellation of the sixth installment of the Pirates film.

What do you think about the supporting actor Johnny Depp? Does he really “own” the property? Make your mark below!