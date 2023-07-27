Johnny Depp Drama Revealed in New Documentary

After recently being found passed out in a hotel room, Johnny Depp update confirms his reprisal of Captain Jack Sparrow and more exciting news.

Johnny Depp Update: Pirates, Vampires, and TV Shows

Not long ago, Johnny Depp was found in a hotel room, passed out in Budapest. Before that, the Johnny Depp domestic abuse case was all over the news. Ex-wife Amber Heard made abuse allegations, and fans were divided between the #ImWithHer movement and Johnny Depp. But that was just the start of the story.

Johnny Depp Prevails at Trial

After the abuse allegations, the Johnny Depp trial came out with him on the good side. Thus, a defamation case, and ultimately trial, came to be. After winning big in the libel trial, Johnny Depp stepped away for a while, but the artistic side remained.

Johnny Depp and the “Hollywood Vampires”

Despite saying Johnny Depp was stepping away from show business, his tour with the rock band “Hollywood Vampires” continued. Things got dark when Johnny Depp was found passed out, leading to the cancellation of the show in Budapest.

The “Hollywood Vampires” had to cancel their next show in Slovakia, but not for the same reasons. In fact, actor Johnny Depp has confirmed that he will be reprising the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. A bit day for fans of Johnny Depp, social media is a frenzy.

Of course, confirming the Johnny Depp role in Pirates of the Caribbean is huge, but Captain Jack Sparrow won’t appear overnight. In the meantime, a streaming service announced a new show.

Depp v. Heard Trailer and Release News

According to a release by TV Line, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard story is getting another documentary. Slated to appear on Netflix, it will hit the small screen on August 16, 2023. The purpose is, “Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.”

It’s a good day for Johnny Depp fans, lovers of docuseries, and those who just can’t wait for Pirates of the Caribbean to hit the big screen.

Do you plan on watching the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard documentary? Make your mark in the comments below!