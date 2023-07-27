“He Needs Help,” Fans React to Johnny Depp Crisis

Johnny Depp fans show their true colors in the light of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and “Hollywood Vampires” musician’s health crisis.

Johnny Depp Passed Out in Hotel: Fans Reacted in Extreme Ways

After Inside the Magic ran an article covering Johnny Depp passing out in a hotel room, and canceling a show, the crowd went wild—in some extremely divergent ways. Some opinions of Johnny Depp fans range from extremely positive at his reprising the Pirates of the Caribbean role.

The news of Johnny Depp continuing the “Hollywood Vampires” tour led to more happiness in the Depp fandom. Others take it in a more negative light, citing the upcoming docuseries, set to reveal some serious Johnny Depp drama and show the testimony side-by-side.

Disney, Johnny Depp, and Amber Heard

As for Disney, it’s been an opportunity to regain one of their most popular actors and franchises. It drove Pirates of the Caribbean back into the spotlight with the idea of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

There are Johnny Depp supporters who were happy at his win in the defamation case. There are the Depp haters who sided with Amber Heard in the domestic abuse case. Then there are the Los Angeles skeptics, thinking the entire court case with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was a big publicity stunt.

Johnny Depp Fans Speak Their Hearts

From those Johnny Depp fans dating back to the days of 21 Jump Street and Chocolat, the news of Mr. Depp being found passed out in a hotel room was jarring. Yet many took the latest news as a way to enhance the Depp supporter fandom or as a way to speak out about the husband Johnny Depp, rather than the incident.

Johnny Depp Fans: Supportive and Sending Good Energy

Among the good vibes sent out to Johnny Depp from fans referenced the defamation trial while others were eager to see the latest news about Johnny Depp on the big screen:

“ His life is his life, not yours. Stay out of his life please and go find Amber Heard and knock her down okay (…)” – Deb

– Deb “ Bring him back to pirates will not watch without him everybody got problems so give him a break.” -Rick

-Rick “Johnny Depp is a tremendous Actor and person. He went to h**l and back over the trial with Amber. He was taken from his franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. Leave the man alone, let him have his space!”- Cathy F.

Depp Dissenters: Ambivalent or Plain Angry

Many readers made comments about the issues with Johnny Depp surrounding ‘rock star’ culture and cited the trial as the proverbial rosebud. Many cited the court documents to prove that while the defamation suit was won, the substance abuse was there:

“It’s well documented that he was a chronic alcohol drinker and he also used illegal drugs daily. We learned this from the trial with Amber Heard (…) He went from that terrible trial, he won, but no rest (…)” – Bettysue

– Bettysue “Stay off the drugs and alcohol.” – Julissa

Julissa “He needs help.” -Stljoie

Hollywood Skeptics: It’s All a Hollywood Publicity Stunt

There are many who thought that wife Amber Heard and husband Johnny Depp, along with the abuse and defamation debacle were just the latest news in a bid to remain relevant.

“Don’t believe all the media says.” -Kay

“Why was anyone even in his room unless it was for a welfare check? Let the man breathe. Or is that too much to ask? I am a huge fan of Johnny Depp and don’t want anything to happen to him, but enough is enough!” – Linda H.

“He’s a man with a lot on his plate. But sure he likes the attention. Love ya Johnny.” – Cathy

Johnny Depp has been in the spotlight for decades, but the defamation trial with Amber Heard, the upcoming docuseries, and the return to Disney is enough to keep the fandom on its toes. Thankfully, the show goes on, and social media and Los Angeles icon Johnny Depp continues to bring more to the table.

What do you think about Johnny Depp fans reacting so divisively to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s news? X marks your spot in the comments down below!