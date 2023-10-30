Disney Reveals New Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff

It seems that Disney is not so ready to remove the role of Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise just yet.

If you like, action, adventure, romance, and hilarious jokes that keep you on the edge of your seat, you likely have become akin to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

Pirates of the Caribbean is an American fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and based on Walt Disney’s theme park attraction of the same name. The film plots are based on a fictionalized version of the Golden Age of Piracy (circa 1650 – 1726), and are set primarily in the Caribbean.

The Pirates of the Caribbean film series was successful at the box office, with each film grossing over $650 million, and all but Dead Men Tell No Tales at some point ranking among the fifty highest-grossing films of all time.

The film series started in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which had a positive reception from audiences and film critics. It grossed $654 million worldwide. After the first film’s success, Walt Disney Pictures announced that a film series was in the works. The franchise’s second film, subtitled Dead Man’s Chest, was released in 2006 and broke financial records worldwide the day of its premiere.

Dead Man’s Chest became the top-grossing movie of 2006 with almost $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. The third film in the series, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, followed in 2007 earning $960 million.

Disney released a fourth film, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, in 2011. On Stranger Tides succeeded in also grossing more than $1 billion, becoming the second film in the franchise and only the eighth film in history to do this, at the time of release.

A fifth film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, was released in 2017.

The franchise has grossed over $4.5 billion dollars, and now, is the 15th highest-grossing franchise of all time. For a film that started as a ride created by Walt Disney himself, the potential of Pirates of the Caribbean exceeded all expectations. Other film franchises that have done better are Star Wars, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, Avatar, Minions, and more.

The stories follow the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), with Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Joshamee Gibbs (Kevin McNally) over the course of the films.

Other characters featured in the original trilogy include James Norrington (Jack Davenport), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook), Marty (Martin Klebba), Cotton (David Bailie), Murtogg and Mullroy (Giles New & Angus Barnett), Bootstrap Bill Turner (Stellan Skarsgård), Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander), Governor Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Tia Dalma (Naomie Harris), and Davy Jones (Bill Nighy).

Out of all the characters listed, one stands above the rest.

Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow has become the titular character of the franchise, and easily the most popular. Now, when you visit Walt Disney World or Disneyland and ride the attraction, Depp’s version of the iconic pirate can now be found. All Disney has to do at this point to reference the film and create an attraction based on the film is place Jack Sparrow in, and instantly, fans know what they are watching.

Considering the immense success that Depp has not only brought to the franchise, but Disney as well, it was shocking to see the company cut ties with the actor.

During Johnny Depp’s trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the world had to pick a side. Either you believed that Johnny Depp did in fact abuse his ex-wife Amber Heard, physically, or you stood with Johnny, and believed that Heard was spinning a narrative in her direction. The trial became watched worldwide, and even now, Netflix created a docuseries detailing the trial called Depp v. Heard.

Disney decided air on the side of caution during the trial, and made their stance against abusive behavior known. They seemingly wanted nothing to do with Depp, and kicked him out of the franchise before a verdict was made. This set Pirates of the Caribbean fans aflame.

Suddenly, hundreds of thousands were signing petitions to bring back Johnny Depp to the franchise, and thousands were boycotting the film. In court, Depp noted that he would not return to the franchise for $300 million dollars, even if they begged for his return. Disney’s haste decision would prove to bite them back, as Depp was found not guilty. Now, Disney tossed one of their top-grossing actors out the window for no reason, and showed the Hollywood industry that the Mouse House does not have loyalty to any of their actors.

With Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in development under the helm of Last of Us creator Craig Mazin, many have been concerned as to what direction the franchise will head in.

Although Disney is seemingly scrubbing their hands clean of Jack Sparrow in the films, there is a new Pirates of the Caribbean storyline developed by Disney that keeps Sparrow around in a new way.

Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play kart racing game developed by Gameloft Barcelona and published by Gameloft. It features various Disney and Pixar characters racing vehicles on tracks themed after the worlds of their films and franchises. Imagine Mario Kart, but you are racing Mickey Mouse, Belle, Rapunzel, and a ton of other Disney characters.

While playing the game, users will discover that there is an entire Pirates of the Caribbean track, and two of the characters that users can play as are Elizabeth Swann, who looks just like her movie self, and Captain Jack Sparrow, who looks like an animated version of Johnny Depp. Disney may not be able to bring Depp back in their films after their treatment of the actor; however, they are certainly continuing to use his likeness in order to capitalize off his fandom whenever they can.

In the game, Depp’s Sparrow sports a new look. While his face and hair looks similar to what we have seen in the films, his outfit is an entirely new one, fit for racing, while still maintaining aspects of his original and iconic costume, such as the deep v neckline.

Disney Speedstorm can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Download the game here.

Do you think that Disney regrets their decision to remove Depp from their Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?