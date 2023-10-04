Beloved ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor Caught Filming Next Movie

One of Pirates of the Caribbean‘s most iconic actors is “jumping ship”, so to speak, and leaving Disney behind for an entirely different company.

There have been few franchises to see the amount of box office success that Pirates of the Caribbean has garnered. The five-film series, based on the beloved Disney Park attraction that can be experienced at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, has garnered more than $4.5 billion at the box office. The franchise is currently listed at No. 16 all-time in terms of box office revenue, and much of that is credited to the performance of Johnny Depp as the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise first set sail in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Led by the charismatic Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed brilliantly by Johnny Depp, the films blend humor, supernatural elements, and thrilling action sequences in a captivating world of pirates, curses, and treacherous seas.

The success of the initial film led to a highly popular franchise that spawned multiple sequels, including Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The franchise’s iconic characters, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), have become cultural icons.

These films have also been notable for their stunning visual effects and memorable musical score composed by Hans Zimmer. With its adventurous spirit and enduring appeal, Pirates of the Caribbean continues to entertain audiences worldwide, leaving a lasting legacy on the high seas of cinematic history.

Disney has since confirmed plans to make a sixth instalment of the franchise, but the company has seemingly severed ties with Johnny Depp. Disney reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp following allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the trial, Depp said he wouldn’t return to Disney even for $3o0 million. Even after the court proceedings were finished, Disney maintained it was “noncommittal” on bringing Depp back.

Disney decided to oust Depp before any verdict came back from his trial, and tragically for fans and the company, Depp was found not guilty, which means that Disney cut ties for no reason. This is something we have seen happen when it comes to Disney wanting to keep a “positive look” in the public eye.

Leaving Johnny Depp behind has sparked outrage amongst fans. Many are boycotting the franchise moving forward, and hundreds of thousands have signed petitions to bring the actor back.

In the past, Depp revealed that not even for $300 million would he return to Disney. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

We previously reported that Depp’s mentality of returning to the franchise changed after, “An insider from the franchise came forward and stated that “Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

Most recently, we shared that Craig Mazin, the showrunner of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us, pitched an idea for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, rumored to be a reboot. “We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird,” Mazin said. “And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

Now, it seems that Disney is back to the drawing board. Due to the strike halting any forward motion of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it seems that seeing a conclusion to the franchise may just be a pipe dream at this point.

All of that being said, Johnny Depp has recently been spotted filming in Hungary! But, the film he is shooting is not Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Johnny Depp is currently shooting Modi in Hungary with Al Pacino.

After premiering Jeanne du Barry, his acting return, at the Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp has started production on Modi, his first directorial effort in 25 years.

It is reported that “This will be a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino will be joined by lead star Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick Chapter 2), Luisa Ranieri (The Hand of God) and Pierre Niney (Yves Saint Laurent).

Based on a play by Dennis McIntyre, the film will tell the story of the famous painter during his time in Paris 1916, zeroing in on the 48 hours which had him running from police through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris.”

Though a loyal legion of fans have expressed to Disney that they will not watch the movie without Jack Sparrow involved, the company still has moved forward with script ideas involving replacements for Johnny Depp, one of those potential replacements that has come forward involves the idea that Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom could take over as the leads of the franchise in a movie that focuses largely on the Turner family. However, as we look at the latest developments, it may stand to reason that neither of those stars wants to return either.

According to recent reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Bloom is now set to play a role in one of Disney’s biggest competitor’s most popular shows. The actor will join fiancée and music superstar Katy Perry as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of the children’s franchise, Peppa Pig.

No indication has been given yet on what Orlando Bloom’s status will be if Disney were to ask him to return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but it’s clear to see that the actor is having success in other areas and still remains a popular name in Hollywood, even after leaving the company behind for the time being.

Now, another iconic Pirates of the Caribbean is leaving the high seas behind him. Mackenzie Crook is an English actor, comedian, director and writer. He played Gareth Keenan in The Office, Ragetti in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, Orell in the HBO series Game of Thrones, and the title role of Worzel Gummidge.

Ragetti is one of the more iconic pirates on Sparrow’s fleet, with the memorable scene of his eye popping out within the first few moments of the first scene.

He is now shooting a pilot for The Wayfinders, a medieval fantasy show by Troy Studios. The pilot is meant to have a ton of action in it, much like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

That being said, with so many actors moving on from the franchise, the future of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is looking bleak for fans wanting nostalgia.

