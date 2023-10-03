‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Jumps Ship, Officially Leaves Disney Behind

A competing project will pull a beloved star away from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, according to reports.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, based on the popular Disneyland theme park ride, has been a monumental success in the world of cinema. It has spanned multiple films, captivating audiences with its blend of high-seas adventure, supernatural elements, and memorable characters. Here’s an overview of the franchise as a whole, including its box-office success and the actors and actresses who have played pivotal roles.

At the heart of the franchise is Johnny Depp’s iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, a character known for his wit, charm, and unorthodox approach to piracy. Depp’s performance earned him widespread acclaim and made Captain Jack one of the most recognizable and beloved characters in cinematic history.

The franchise’s first installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), directed by Gore Verbinski, set the tone for what would become a hugely successful series. The film’s clever mix of humor, action, and supernatural elements struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, earning it over $654 million at the global box office.

Subsequent films in the franchise continued to build on this success. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), directed by Gore Verbinski, further expanded the universe and featured impressive ensemble casts, including Orlando Bloom (Will Turner), Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner), Geoffrey Rush (Captain Barbosa), and Bill Nighy (Davy Jones). These movies continued to rake in massive box office earnings, with Dead Man’s Chest grossing over $1.066 billion and At World’s End bringing in over $963 million worldwide.

The franchise’s popularity and box office success remained strong with Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), which introduced Penelope Cruz and Ian McShane as new characters alongside Johnny Depp. The film amassed over $1.045 billion in global ticket sales.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) continued the franchise’s legacy, bringing back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and introducing new faces like Javier Bardem as the formidable Captain Salazar. The film garnered over $794 million worldwide, and also featured the return of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, who both made cameos and were even featured at the end of the film.

Now, Disney is looking to move forward with a sixth installment of the franchise, and there have been numerous rumors on how the company will proceed. Many insiders have indicated that Disney and Johnny Depp will not reunite, meaning that this sixth installment will likely not involve Captain Jack Sparrow. Though a loyal legion of fans have expressed to Disney that they will not watch the movie without Jack Sparrow involved, the company still has moved forward with script ideas involving replacements for Johnny Depp.

One of those potential replacements that has come forward involves the idea that Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom could take over as the leads of the franchise in a movie that focuses largely on the Turner family. However, as we look at the latest developments, it may stand to reason that neither of those stars wants to return either.

Keira Knightley has been open about her time with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, sharing that she endured a lot of trauma in the filming of the early movies due to her age and other factors. With Knightley already on the fence about returning, it seems that Orlando Bloom might be involved in several projects, as well, that would keep him from playing the role of Will Turner again.

Though Bloom has not expressly said that he wouldn’t return to Disney, the actor has moved on from the company over the last several years, turning to projects like Gran Turismo (2023), Needle in a Haystack (2021), The Outpost (2019), and the television series Carnival Row, in which he just recently finished up.

According to recent reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Bloom is now set to play a role in one of Disney’s biggest competitor’s most popular shows. The actor will join fiancée and music superstar Katy Perry as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of the children’s franchise, Peppa Pig.

Peppa Pig has served as one of the biggest competitors to Disney’s lineup of children’s television shows to date. The popular TV series has transcended popularity and has remained a mainstay in culture for two decades. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Bloom will guest star as a brand new character, a jeweler by the name of Mr. Raccoon.

“Orlando is an extraordinary actor, dad and philanthropist, and we’re proud to have him join the Peppa roster just in time to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary next year,” Olivier Dumont, president of eOne’s Family Brands said. “With this captivating moment in Peppa entertainment, along with the many other projects we have in the works across consumer products, partnerships, location-based-entertainment and more, we’re providing fans across the globe with endless ways to celebrate Peppa throughout the year.”

To play off his role in Pirates of the Caribbean even more, the Peppa Pig Official page even put a pirate flag emoji when sharing the news that Bloom would be joining the franchise.

OINKTASTIC news! 🥳🏴‍☠️ Orlando Bloom will be the voice of Mr. Raccoon in a Peppa Pig special next year!



All casting and filming for Mr Raccoon were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules and conditions pic.twitter.com/vidGuMsyXM — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) October 2, 2023

No indication has been given yet on what Orlando Bloom’s status will be if Disney were to ask him to return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but it’s clear to see that the actor is having success in other areas and still remains a popular name in Hollywood, even after leaving the company behind for the time being.

