‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Johnny Depp Begins Shooting Next Film

For those who are fans of Pirates of the Caribbean and Johnny Depp, knowing that the actor is filming his next major blockbuster. So, what is our Jack Sparrow actor up to?

Over the last two decades, Johnny Depp has become synonymous with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. His iconic portrayal of the witty and eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow has not only left an indelible mark on the series but has also catapulted Depp into the annals of cinematic history.

Depp’s charismatic and unpredictable performance as the beloved pirate captain breathed new life into the swashbuckling genre, turning a once-sleepy theme park ride adaptation into a globally recognized and beloved film series.

Moreover, the enduring popularity of Captain Jack Sparrow can be attributed in large part to Johnny Depp’s magnetic presence on screen. His unique interpretation of the character not only charmed audiences but also inspired countless Halloween costumes, fan conventions, and even a theme park attraction makeover at both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the international Disney parks such as Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disneyland, and more.

A potential boycott of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is now gaining traction, primarily due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding Johnny Depp’s involvement. Recently, Craig Mazin, the creator of The Last of Us, teased an unconventional script he had crafted for the film. While there’s a possibility that this script could move the project forward after the resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it remains unclear whether Johnny Depp, who was previously confirmed to be absent from the movie, will make an appearance.

Most recently, we shared that Craig Mazin, the showrunner of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us, pitched an idea for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, rumored to be a reboot. “We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird,” Mazin said. “And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

It seems that Disney has a script that they like, but the likelihood of Depp’s return seems dismal at this point. In order to save the franchise, Disney would have to place in an actor so beloved that they would stand a chance against the Johnny Depp fans that come to see the films for Captain Jack Sparrow.

Is Johnny Depp Filming Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

The popularity of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has continued to grow throughout the years. Not only have the films broken box office records, but merchandise sales have always been profitable, and the film even invaded all Disney park attractions of Pirates of the Caribbean, inserting Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow within the ride, altering the storyline from an original IP to one based on the franchise.

The Edward Scissorhands star has been in the limelight over the past few years, not only for his spectacular work on film but due to his crumbling personal life. If you’ve been following Inside the Magic for any length of time, you’ve probably seen some of our extensive coverage of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard lawsuit. The historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit occurred in Fairfax, Virginia, but the internet watched worldwide.

Depp was suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her then-alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard was also countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

This civil case came on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff film series.

In the past, Depp revealed that not even for $300 million would he return to Disney. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

That sent fans into a viral frenzy, as many did not want to see Disney drop the actor, and now, due to their decision, Depp refuses to go back.

When Depp was injured, his fans rallied around the film star in prayer, wishing the best for the star. We have seen fans come together to support Johnny Depp many times in the recent past. Not only did hundreds of thousands petition to have him reinstated as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but they made hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp go viral.

We previously reported that Depp’s mentality of returning to the franchise changed after, “An insider from the franchise came forward and stated that “Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

All of that being said, Johnny Depp has recently been spotted filming in Hungary! But, the film he is shooting is not Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Johnny Depp is currently shooting Modi in Hungary with Al Pacino.

After premiering Jeanne du Barry, his acting return, at the Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp has started production on Modi, his first directorial effort in 25 years.

It is reported that “This will be a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino will be joined by lead star Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick Chapter 2), Luisa Ranieri (The Hand of God) and Pierre Niney (Yves Saint Laurent).

Based on a play by Dennis McIntyre, the film will tell the story of the famous painter, during his time in Paris 1916, zeroing in on the 48 hours which had him running from police through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris.”

Depp last directed in 1997 for The Brave, which starred Marlon Brando.

It was met with negative reviews at Cannes, and ultimately, Depp decided not to release his film in the United States, either in theaters or on home media.

Is Johnny Depp finished with Pirates of the Caribbean?

Although Disney did give Depp the boot, and his return to the franchise is currently sitting on rough tides, it is no question that reuniting Depp and Sparrow would make nearly any Disney fan ecstatic.

Depp’s popularity in the franchise spawned a furry of films, including, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2010), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). He starred alongside Kiera Knightley (Elizabeth Swann) and Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) in many of the movies.

As we mentioned earlier, sources have said Depp would consider any project with the right script.

Plus, we have seen Disney continue to push the iconic character of Jack Sparrow within their theme parks. Disneyland Paris has been refurbishing their attraction, keeping Sparrow nice and fresh, and with the return of Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom, the iconic music score from the film by Hans Zimmer is back each night at Disney World. Guests can also meet Jack Sparrow when they visit Disney, keeping Johnny Depp’s rendition of the character alive and well in the theme parks.

In the past, Margot Robbie was potentially going to take over the franchise in the next film; however, the Barbie star is no longer going to become a rum drinking pirate, leaving the Black Pearl back open for Depp to take over once again.

Do you think that Johnny Depp will return to Pirates of the Caribbean?